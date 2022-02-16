Flixbus bus company sells tickets to SP, Rio and BH for R$ 0.20

FlixBus, a road route operator controlled by the German company FlixMobility, announced the sale of tickets at R$ 0.20 for the three destinations operated in Brazil: São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo – Belo Horizonte and Campinas – Rio de Janeiro —this last route is operated by Grupo Adamantina, a partner of the company.

The promotion, which represents a 99% discount on the value of the tickets, will cover the sale of 7 thousand tickets and is carried out to mark the expansion of the company, with the note route between the interior of São Paulo and the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The Campinas — Rio de Janeiro connection will have two stops: one in Jundiaí (SP) and another in Resende. There will be 4 daily departures, departing from both destinations, every day of the week. Passenger boarding takes place inside the Campinas Bus Terminal. Tickets can be purchased directly through the FlixBus website.

To access the promotion, just use the coupon VERDE36ZHR, which is available from this Monday (14). The sale of tickets will be carried out through the website, application, and at physical points of sale of FlixBus and Adamantina, as determined by law.

Promotional values ​​are only available for online purchases. After the promotional lot has been sold out, tickets are sold again from R$19.90, the company’s base rate for the Campinas-Rio and SP-Rio destinations, and from R$34.99 on the São Paulo — Belo Horizonte route.

It is worth mentioning that the company works with dynamic values, which fluctuate according to the number of seats available and the proximity of the trip.

The group is present in 37 countries, serving more than 2,500 destinations. Its buses include services such as free Wi-Fi on board, for example.

