Former minister, General Fernando Azevedo will no longer assume the direction of the TSE – 02/16/2022

“Last Tuesday (15), General Fernando Azevedo informed ministers Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Morais that, due to personal health and family issues, he will not be in charge of the Directorate-General of the Superior Electoral Court in the next administration. that starts on February 22”, said the TSE, in a note.

Azevedo was in person with the ministers of the TSE yesterday (15) and, according to the column, he informed that he had made the decision that he needed to take care of his health, since some tests showed heart problems.

The former minister was already participating in some transition meetings at the TSE, and according to aides, he had been praising the Court’s professionalism and reiterating his belief in the fairness of the electoral process. The pressure of the family, however, weighed on the minister’s decision not to assume the position.

According to the Electoral Court, a new name for the General Directorate should be presented by the end of this week.

The role is responsible for taking care of the technology secretariat and also managing bids and administrative issues.

The reserve general has always had a good relationship with the judiciary and, before taking on the defense, he was special advisor to the minister and former president of the STF Dias Toffoli.

The expectation was that Azevedo would assume the position with the arrival of Fachin to the presidency of the Court and remain until the October election.

Seen as a member of the more moderate wing of the Armed Forces, Azevedo was replaced at the end of March last year by the then Minister of the Civil House, General Walter Braga Netto, considered more aligned with Bolsonaro.