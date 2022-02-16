Fortaleza and Botafogo-PB draw in Almeidão for the Northeast Cup – Play

THE Fortaleza drew with Botafogo-PB this Tuesday (15) in 1 to 1, in the Almeidão Stadiumin Paraíba, for the 5th round of the Northeast Cup. Romarinho opened the scoring for Leão, while Leilson equaled for Belo.

With the result, Tricolor do Pici reached 9 points in five matches. Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team can be overtaken in the leadership of Group A if CSA-AL wins – Alagoas team faces Bahia this Wednesday (16). Botafogo-PB, in turn, occupies the 5th place in Group B, with five points.

The Ceará team returns to the field for the regional competition on Saturday (19), at 17:45, against Bahia. The duel takes place at Arena Castelão.

The game

With a different lineup than usual, Fortaleza encountered difficulties during the 1st half and suffered from the skilful attack of the Paraíba team. Nicolas and Leilson were the main players of Botafogo-PB.

The right side was the space found by Gerson Gusmão’s team to attack Fortaleza, mainly with crosses for Adilson Bahia.

The home team’s best opportunity came in the 15th minute, after a cross by Nicolas and Adilson Bahia’s header on the post. On the rebound, Leilson took a volley, but Ceballos saved Tricolor from Pici.

Without being able to involve the Paraíba people, Fortaleza sought to attack in the counterattacks. In the 30th minute, Yago Pikachu received a pass from Matheus Vargas, but sent it out.

Despite the performance below, Leão went to the break with a positive result. In the 39th minute, Romarinho received a cross from Yago Pikachu and headed towards the goal, opening the scoring for Fortaleza.

In the final stage, the impetus from Paraíba followed. At the 4th minute, Anderson Paraíba and Leilson risked from outside the area, but sent it out. At 8, the pair managed to contribute to the equalizing goal: Anderson Paraíba’s cross and Leilson’s submission.

The shirt 26 still missed an opportunity face to face with Fernando Miguel, in the 13th minute, after a pass from Nicolas.

With the result of equality, the teams sought to attack intelligently, without risking themselves. With no clear chances for either side, the match ended in a draw.