Free Fire codes today (02/14): check out the free redemption codes

February 14, 2022

rescue today, Monday, February 14, 2022 on the Garena Free Fire website the codes that we make available below. You can get free rewards by following the details provided here.

Day after day, Free Fire delivers a series of rewards through some codeswhich can be redeemed on the site and changed so that they can be used and have more content on the battle royale.

The players from Free Fire always waiting for the release of a new set of redemption codes. Such codes help them earn a variety of in-game rewards, including characters, weapon skins, pets, and cosmetics. Below, we show the today’s codessee more below.

Free Codes for Free Fire today

Here at CenárioMT you will find Free Fire redemption codes daily, the best alternative to obtain exclusive items that Garena makes available so that its millions of users can exchange them for free rewards on the official website.

Tips for you player

  • These are Free Fire codes provided by the game’s own developer, Garena, so getting free rewards like this is totally legit and gives no reason to fear a suspension or ban. Furthermore, it should be remembered that codes are valid for 24 hours and which, after that period, can no longer be used. Finally, it must also be considered that some codes may not be valid for certain regions.

Garena Free Fire: redeem codes from February 14, 2022

Garena free codes must be placed on the Free Fire Reward page (you must log in in advance). The prize can be found in your in-game mailbox.

  • NJKI 89UY 7GTV
  • SVBN K58T 7G65
  • N34M RTYO HNI8
  • UBJH GNT6 M7KU
  • FGHE U76T RFQB
  • Y374 UYH5 GB67
  • FG16 D5TS REF3
  • X4SW FGRH G76T
  • FT6Y GBTG VSRW
  • F7UL O80U 9J8H
  • 6AQ2 WS1X D5RT
  • C3DS EBN4 M56K
  • FS7W 65RF ERFG
  • FG56 NY7K GFID
  • WJZDJ8HQRJAK – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
  • 53M955JG4KTD – Weapon Royale Voucher 2x
  • 7BTQH3ZX92AH – 1x Skull Punker Weapon Loot Box (AWM)
  • DM7Z79JEA896 – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
  • 4PVBSRG9ETBF – 3x Skull Punker Weapon Loot Box (AWM)
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX – Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
  • FFPLPQXXENMS – 50 energy point bonus
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D – Green Balloon Token (20x)
  • XUW3FNK7AV8N – Personalized Room Cards (2x)
  • FFPLNZUWMALS – 50 Power-up Points Bonus
  • FFBCJVGJJ6VP – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Box (1x)
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid’s SCAR (7d)
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3 – AUG Cyber ​​Bounty Hunter (7d)
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E – UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
  • FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Party Animal Weapons Loot Box (1x)
  • C7QJ-DSV9-779Q: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Drop Box
  • FFPL-PQLA-MXNS: Triple Captain
  • WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
  • 53M9-55JG-4KTD – Weapon Royale Voucher 2x
  • TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 – 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Gun Drop Box
  • UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP – 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Gun Drop Box
  • 7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH – 1x Skull Punker Weapon Loot Box (AWM)
  • DM7Z-79JE-A896 – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
  • 4PVB-SRG9-ETBF – 3x Skull Punker Weapon Loot Box (AWM)
  • SSUP-TVP3-HV9X – 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher


New Charge Buster weapon in Free Fire: everything you need to know

All these codes work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We previously checked on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards. Although, It is worth remembering that today’s Free Fire codes are only valid for the first player to redeem.

Where to buy Codiguin FF?

It is not possible to buy them. Garena does not allow the sale of codes or Codiguin on Free Fire, to obtain it, you will get it for free through the game’s influencers.

How to use Codiguin Free Fire

If you are new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the 2022 promo codes for today, we inform you that you must visit the page known as Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you the steps to follow.

Recommendations for redeeming Free Fire Codes

1 Codes have a validity period and are only available for certain periods (many of them usually last 1 or 2 days).

two There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.

3 There are unique codes for regions or countries, so some of them may not work for you.

4 Be very aware of fraudulent or deceptive pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.

