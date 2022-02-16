French newspaper does not forgive and gives a shameful note to Messi for his performance in PSG vs Real Madrid

Messi missed a penalty and didn’t have a good performance in Paris’ 1-0 victory over Real Madrid, for the Champions

Lionel Messi still unable to score with the shirt of the PSG. This Tuesday (15), he had another poor performance and missed a penalty during the 1-0 victory for his team over Real Madrid, in the round of 16 of the Champions.

After the match, the newspaper Le Parisientraditionally very critical of Paris, did not forgive and gave the Argentine a very low grade.

Used to the many accolades he received during his career, this Tuesday Messi took a 3.5a shameful note that is very low even by the standards of the French vehicle.

“His penalty attempt was very soft and easily defended by Courtois”, detonated the diary, remembering the penalty missed by shirt 30 in the 2nd half of the game.

“Besides this failure, the Argentine managed to do little more than a pass from behind the defense to Mbappé, in the 18th minute. Then, a shot on goal without danger, in the 53rd. Finally, an outside free kick in the 75th minute. And That was it,” he summarized.

Messi regrets during the Champions League match between PSG and Real Madrid EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

What is most striking about the bad grade given to Messi is that the Le Parisien liked the general performance of PSG and evaluated well almost all the players.

Hakimifor example, took a 7While Nuno Mendes it won 7.5. even better for verrattiawarded a note 8.

The best in the field, in the newspaper’s view, was Mbappewhich received a beautiful 8.5something very rare for the vehicle.

For the short time on the field, Neymar did not play enough to be rated by the French daily and therefore did not earn a grade.