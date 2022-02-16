‘Fruit coup’ leads to the banning of three stalls in Mercadão de SP – News

Complaints from customers of the São Paulo Municipal Market about the “fruit blow” have already led to the banning of three stalls at the São Paulo Municipal Market, informed this Tuesday (15) the Novo Mercado consortiumresponsible for the management of the place, based on repeated complaints against the enterprises registered in its SAC (Customer Service) and in Procon-SP.

“They are banned until they demonstrate that they have corrected the reported problems. From then on, we analyze whether the pending issues were really resolved and then we allow them to reopen”, explains the director-president of the consortium responsible for the site, Alexandre Germano. In addition to the bans, eleven stalls were fined and another six received fines.

as revealed R7 report published on the 6ththe behavior of fruit sellers in Mercadão – an old practice in the place – has recently started to be denounced by hundreds of customers on social networks and tourism pages.

The itinerary is similar: people are greeted by the employees, who offer them samples of beautiful and diverse fruits to taste. Meanwhile, according to the complaints, they set up trays and coerce customers to buy the products, usually few fruits whose value is between R$300 and R$800. Complaints also report that sellers omit the price per kilo of the objects.

Procon-SP states that the tactic is abusive and violates several principles of the Consumer Code. The agency adds that samples offered by establishments cannot be charged and the price of the objects must always be explicit to customers.

“We are monitoring sales in the market, since in a Procon-SP blitz, in which the inspectors’ team identifies themselves, shows their credentials, etc., it is not possible to verify the denounced conduct”, says the executive director of Procon-SP. , Fernando Capez.





After the explosion of complaints, the consortium Mercado SP SPE SA, administrator of Mercadão since September, reported that the new management is working to end the problem through meetings with shopkeepers, inspection and fines.

The reports of the “fruit coup”, however, show that the practice has been carried out in Mercadão for many years before the concessionaire took over the place. A profile created on Instagram recently, with the name of ‘golpe_do_mercadao_sp’, already has more than 12 thousand followers with publications of victims of the practice.





