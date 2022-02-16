Full Autopsy of Brian Laundrie Brings Shocking Details on Death and Remains of Gabby Petito’s Killer – Monet

+



Brian Laundrie (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

The final autopsy report of Brian Laundrie has been released, bringing new and dark details about the death and how the remains of the fiancé and killer of influencer Gabby Petito were found. The documents state that the boy’s bones were found scattered around, as they were gnawed by rodents and wild dogs after her death.

Laundrie, who was 23, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head that caused extensive fractures to his skull, according to a report just released by a Florida coroner’s office. The bullet entered his brain through his left temple and exited through his right, in an upward motion releasing the full autopsy and forensic report.

The authorities recovered “the vast majority of [seu] skeleton” – plus some bones from its teeth and face – scattered “in plain sight,” they said. His bones showed signs of bruising from “post-mortem carnivorous/carnivorous activity” — including in parts of his arms and legs, according to the report. “These areas are consistent with carnivores and/or omnivores, including canines such as wild dogs and coyotes, as well as rodents and raccoons,” the report said.

Laundrie’s toxicology report showed no signs of drug use, the document said. Authorities also found personal items at the scene belonging to the youth – including green shorts, shoes, a white metal ring, a backpack and a gun – on the dirt floor. The scene was isolated by “covered vegetation”, the document said. The firearm found next to the remains was a Windicator revolver with two intact rounds and a used cartridge, according to the incident report.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

At a nearby location, authorities found animal skeletal remains, a handwritten half note and a “MOAB Coffee Roasters” hat, according to the report. Authorities also located a dry bag containing Laundrie’s diary and a wooden box with a small notebook and photo of her. Her body is believed to have been submerged in up to 3 feet of water in the Florida swamp “for an extended period of time,” examiners said. When the swamp waters receded, remains of her were discovered. The scene was excavated by authorities to look for bones and additional personal items that may have been buried, and the substrate was placed in vats and sieved, according to the document. Authorities used dental records provided by Laundrie’s dentist to identify the remains, as well as genetic material from one of her teeth and two femur bones that matched DNA samples taken from her parents.

Laundrie was wanted for the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito when her remains were discovered in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve near her parents’ home in North Port, Florida on October 20. The young couple were on a cross-country road trip when Petito, a 22-year-old Long Island native, went missing and Laundrie returned home in his van without her on Sept. Her remains were found in a Wyoming camp on September 19. And the groom was wanted for using the girl’s bank cards when she was already missing.