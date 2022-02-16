Futures Ibovespa opens lower, on a cautious day with investors awaiting Fomc minutes

The Ibovespa futures operates in decline during the beginning of the trading session this Wednesday (16th). The contract maturing in March fell 0.25%, to 114,900 points at 9:24 am (Brasília time), following the main international exchanges, which also have a downward trend.

Today, the caution on American stock exchanges is more associated with waiting for the publication of macroeconomic data, especially the minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), released at 4 pm, which will provide more information about the latest decision. regarding the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

“Today, the highlight will be the release of the minutes of the US Monetary Policy Committee (FOMC) for January, which should reaffirm the Fed’s harsh tone”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call. “The Federal Reserve document may offer clues about the new monetary policy steps in the country. An intense pace of withdrawal of monetary stimulus is expected, especially after the stronger results of the labor market and the inflation numbers in January”.

The American industry and retail data, scheduled to be released in the morning, matter for the same reasons – signs of a more or less heated economy end up guiding the institution’s directors.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell 0.13%, 0.09% and 0.02%, respectively.

In Ukraine, tensions have eased since yesterday, after Russia said it would withdraw some of its troops from the border. Warnings issued by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the morning that Vladimir Putin has not withdrawn troops from the region (on the contrary, it would have increased) do not weigh on market sentiment for now.

“Russia-Ukraine tensions eased after Moscow said some troops had been recalled from the border. US President Joe Biden sees room for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but adopts a cautious tone,” XP analysts point out.

The indices in Europe, a region that would be much more exposed in the event of a possible war, operate without exact direction. Germany’s DAX is up 0.08%. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.07%. The continent-wide STOXX 600 is up 0.06%.

The FTSE, from the United Kingdom, is the only one that falls among the most relevant, with a drop of 0.25%. The country earlier reported that its consumer inflation declined less than expected in January, falling 0.10%, down from an expected 0.20%.

“British consumer prices rose to the highest level in almost 30 years, reinforcing the chances that the Bank of England will raise interest rates for the third consecutive meeting”, explains XP.

In Asia, which did not ride the wave of the easing of tensions yesterday due to the fact that its stock exchanges were already closed when the news was released, it rose today with greater vigor – the Nikkei, from Japan, rose by 2.22%, the HSI, from Hong Kong, advanced 1.49% and Kospi, from South Korea, 1.99%

Another highlight in the region was the news that inflation in January in China advanced less than expected, with a rise of 0.40% against 0.50% of the consensus. Mainland China’s Shanghai index rose 0.57%.

“The cooling of inflation may make room for the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to expand monetary policy stimuli, going in the opposite direction to the main central banks”, he points out.

Even with greater room for new stimuli, iron ore fell again in Chinese ports – in Dalian, the price per ton dropped 1.10%, to U$$ 113.56. Crude oil, on the other hand, is advancing despite lower tensions in Ukraine – Brent price for April is up 1.54% to US$94.72.

In the domestic scenario, I look at the PEC of fuels

The Senate can vote today on the package of projects that proposes the reduction of fuel prices in the country, with measures that increase the granting of subsidies by the Federal Government. The debate should be closely monitored by the market, as it poses more risk to Brazil’s fiscal health.

In addition, the day is also marked by the expiration of options on the Ibovespa.

Yield curve retreats – DI yield due January 2023 drops four basis points to 12.34%. The DI maturing in 2025 sees its rate drop five points, to 11.28%. At the long end, the DIs rate for 2027 and 2029 fall, both four points, to 11.16% and 11.33%, in sequence.

The future dollar advanced 0.09% to R$5.178. The commercial dollar retreated 0.35%, at R$5.161 on purchases and at R$5.162 on sales.

