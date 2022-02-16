Galaxy measuring 16.3 mi light-years could be the largest ever discovered

A gigantic radio galaxy located 3 billion light-years from Earth has been discovered by astronomers led by Martijn Oei of the Leiden Observatory in the Netherlands. Called Alcyoneus, it reaches 5 megaparsecs in space, equivalent to 16.3 million light-years in length, making it the largest known structure of galactic origin.

For astronomers, the discovery could help better understand radio galaxies, a kind of giant galaxy much brighter than “normal” ones.

Radio galaxies are yet another mystery in a universe still full of unanswered questions. They are very luminous and formed by a host galaxy — a cluster of stars that orbit a supermassive black hole, like our Milky Way — as well as colossal jets and lobes that appear in the center of it.

According to astronomers, these jets and lobes come from the supermassive black hole that exists in the galactic center and can travel long distances before splitting into radio-wave-emitting lobes.

This process is quite normal, not least because the Milky Way where we live also has radio lobes. What caught the attention of scholars in this case is the fact that it is not yet known why some galaxies have giant lobes, which reach the scale of megaparsecs. In these cases, they are called “giant radio galaxies”, and the most extreme of them may help explain this growth.

“If there are features of host galaxies that are an important cause for the growth of giant radio galaxies, then the hosts of the largest of them likely have them. Likewise, if there are particular large-scale environments that are highly conducive to the growth of giant radio galaxies, the largest of them are likely to reside in them,” the astronomers wrote in the study.

Details of the Alcyoneus radio galaxy

Data from the radio galaxy Alcyoneus were processed to remove radio emissions that could interfere with radio lobe detections. The images of this process represent the search for radio galaxy lobes with the highest sensitivity and by analyzing the materials, the researchers discovered the largest structure formed by a single galaxy, Alcyoneus.

After taking measurements of the lobes, the team of astronomers used the Digital Sky Survey to try to understand the characteristics of the host galaxy. They found it to be an ordinary elliptical galaxy, about 240 billion times the mass of our Sun, and harboring a supermassive black hole 400 million times the mass of the Sun. Alcyoneus and its host have stellar mass and a hole. supermassive black stars smaller than those of medium giant radio galaxies.

“In addition to geometry, Alcyoneus and its host are strangely common: the total low-frequency luminosity density, stellar mass, and supermassive black hole mass are all inferior, albeit similar, to giant radio galaxies,” the astronomers wrote.

They further explained that very massive galaxies or the supermassive black holes inside them will not necessarily give rise to giant objects. Therefore, they suggest that Alcyoneus is in a region of space of lower average density, which could allow for its expansion. And they still believe that Alcyoneus continues to grow.

*With information from ArXiv and Astronomy & Astrophysics