Galaxy S22 line will not have a continuous update feature, as well as the S21

The feature of continuous updates, also known as “seamless updates” — in the original term, in English — makes life easier by allowing the news to be installed on an empty partition, so you can continue what you are doing, and the changes will have effect when the device is restarted. Because Samsung will not take this convenience to its flagship.
According to the 9to5Google portal, as well as the Galaxy S21 line, the new Galaxy S22 will not have the necessary A/B virtual partitions to use the technology. The feature would also allow you to revert back to the previous firmware in case an installation issue was encountered.
There was an expectation that Google would make this technology mandatory in 2020, but that ended up not materializing.
The S22 Ultra’s system files have been checked, and there is no indication of support for virtual partitions. This lapse of the South Korean extends for years, after all, it is a technology available since 2016, with the arrival of Android 7.1. That said, anyone who wants to bet on flagships will have the same routine of letting the device update — quietly — for a certain period.
(Updated February 16, 2022 at 6:50 am)