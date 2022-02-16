Galaxy S22 line will not have a continuous update feature, as well as the S21

The feature of continuous updates, also known as “seamless updates” — in the original term, in English — makes life easier by allowing the news to be installed on an empty partition, so you can continue what you are doing, and the changes will have effect when the device is restarted. Because Samsung will not take this convenience to its flagship.

According to the 9to5Google portal, as well as the Galaxy S21 line, the new Galaxy S22 will not have the necessary A/B virtual partitions to use the technology. The feature would also allow you to revert back to the previous firmware in case an installation issue was encountered.