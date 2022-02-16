Galaxy S22: understand how Samsung’s AI depth mapping works

Among the many new features announced in conjunction with the Galaxy S22 lineup last week is AI depth mapping, which is available on all S22 series devices. This feature allows them to identify how objects are arranged in the scene even more efficiently.

Artificial Intelligence depth mapping is present in all S22 devices because it is software-based. Basically, it uses an AI algorithm that reads metadata provided by camera sensors in real time to determine how far away objects in the scene are positioned. This distance interpretation allows the camera to better identify which objects should be sharper and which should be blurred when portrait mode is on, for example.

To give you an idea, Samsung claims that the mapping is so accurate that it can identify even moving objects when the photo is captured – which can be useful for images of children, animals, vehicles and sports, for example.

This mapping becomes even more efficient when we remember that the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus received new sensors 23% larger than their predecessors, allowing the capture of more detail and more light with Adaptive Pixel technology. In a statement, Samsung says: It’s easy to take perfect portrait shots with new AI depth mapping, and your images will look better than ever, with even the smallest details captured sharply thanks to a sophisticated AI algorithm. And that same function works for your favorite pet too: the new Portrait Mode on the Galaxy S22/S22+ helps prevent your pet’s fur from blending into the background, so you always get the best picture of your pet. Finally, it is interesting to say that it is not necessary to activate depth mapping on the Galaxy S22 series, as the feature is already integrated and activated in the cameras of these devices, so just start the camera, point and shoot.