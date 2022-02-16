Geologist criticizes federal government: ‘Denies climate change’

The tragedy in Petrópolis, which has killed at least 38 people this Tuesday (16), could get worse. The geologist Pedro Luis Cortês participated in the UOL News this morning and warned that the risk of worsening the situation remains, even if the next rains are weaker.

“I would like to remind you that alerts remain, under the risk of flooding and geological risk. The risk situation remains even in the face of the forecast of milder rains. The region is soaked and the risk remains”, warned Pedro.

The geologist also explained why Petrópolis is so susceptible to landslides caused by heavy rains.

“Slides happen in the mountainous region because the depth of the soil is small. When there is rain, the soil is hydrated. And the rocky face works as a surface for the flow of this soil to lower areas. Therefore, public policies need to be constantly updated”, he informed. Peter.

Tragedies caused by rains have been recurrent in Brazil. Recently there have been major serious problems in the Northeast and Southeast regions. According to Pedro, the federal government does not contribute to reducing the consequences of this.

“We are with a government that denies climate change and has been reducing the amount allocated to prevent accidents like this. We have a federal government that plays against preventive policies”, analyzed Pedro.

He also highlighted the need for a national housing policy to get people out of landslide risk zones.

“We need an integrated policy for the removal of those who live in risk areas. It is necessary to have a housing policy. People do not go to live in risk areas because they want to. They go for lack of choice. And these people need to be treated with dignity. the Bolsonaro government is against this type of measure, starting with the denial of climate change”, criticized the geologist.