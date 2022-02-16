Girl missing for two years is found alive in secret room

A missing six-year-old girl was found hiding inside a secret room under a staircase. Over two years ago, Paislee Shultis had been kidnapped by her biological parents after they lost custody of her.

According to New York authorities, in the United States, the girl was at her legal guardian’s home in Cayuga Heights when she was taken by her parents, Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis, Jr, 32.

Paislee Shultis Missing Paislee Shultis disappeared in New York in 2019, but on Monday (2/14) the police got a tip and found the girl hiding in a dark and wet room under some basement stairs.Saugerties Police Department Paislee Shultis Missing 1 After removing several steps from the stairs, they found Paislee Shultis and her mother Kimberly Cooper hiding in a makeshift room hidden behind the stairs, which leads to the basement of the residence.Saugerties Police Department Paislee Shultis Missing Kimberly Cooper According to New York authorities, in the United States, the girl was at her legal guardian’s home in Cayuga Heights when she was taken by her parents, Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis, Jr, 32.Saugerties Police Department 0

Saugerties police searched a property on Fawn Road and spoke with residents, including Kirk Shultis Jr, and her father Shulish Sr, 57. The latter told officers he had no idea where his daughter might be.

However, over the course of the search, Detective Erik Thiele “noticed something about the stairs leading from the back of the residence to the basement of the house that caught his attention,” police announced in a statement.

After shining a flashlight at the stairs, investigators spotted a pair of tiny feet.

After removing several steps from the stairs, they found Paislee Shultis and her mother Kimberly Cooper hiding in a makeshift room hidden behind the stairs, which leads to the basement of the residence.

Child returned to guardian

The girl was removed from the dark and very humid place and, after being evaluated by doctors, she was returned to her legal guardian.

Cooper, Shultis and their father were arrested and charged with criminal interference and endangering the well-being of a child.