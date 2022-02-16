Girl missing since 2019 found alive in room under stairs

Girl missing since 2019 was found living in a closet under the stairs. (Photo: Getty Images)

A girl missing since July 2019 was found in a hidden room under stairs with her alleged kidnapper this week.

Paislee Shultis disappeared in the Cayuga Heights neighborhood of New York, in the United States, when she was just four years old.

At the time of the disappearance, police suspected his non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis, but did not provide evidence.

Paislee was found during searches at the couple’s home last Monday (14). After an hour of searching the residence, she was found with her hand in a makeshift room below the stairs.

According to police, one of the investigators illuminated a crack and spotted what appeared to be a blanket.

She has been examined by paramedics, and is in good health.

Parents were told to stay away from Paislee.

MCDONALDS

A couple suspected of kidnapping were arrested today by police in Bristol, England, after taking an 8-year-old girl to eat at a McDonald’s restaurant. The child, named Tiolah, was fine and returned home the same day, according to British newspaper The Sun.

According to the newspaper, the girl’s neighbor, Annmarie Lawton, and a man named Adam took the girl to the restaurant around 3 pm local time. However, according to the publication, the child should return home within an hour. What did not happen.

For this reason, the child’s mother reported the disappearance to the police four hours later, at 7 pm, as no one knew where Tiolah was.

A search for the girl began the same night and only ended the other day, when the couple was located via anonymous tip inside the Broadmead Shopping Center in Bristol. According to local authorities, the two suspects appeared to be “arguing” and the child was unharmed.

The couple was arrested for alleged kidnapping. “We have no evidence that Tiolah suffered any harm, but she was absent from the home without her mother’s permission for more than 12 hours,” explained local police chief inspector Ed Yaxley.