Have you checked at the Central Bank if you have any forgotten money?

You who leave money in your pants pocket or at the bottom of your purse, have you consulted the Central Bank (BC) system if you have any “forgotten” resources in financial institutions? The BC recently disclosed the existence of around R$ 8 billion set aside by bank customers across the country. The Values ​​Receivable System can be consulted at the following address: https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br. Simply inform the CPF or CNPJ and the date of birth of the person or the date of opening of the company. But be aware: this is not the only source of money overlooked by workers. PIS/Pasep quotas, salary allowance, court decisions, income tax (IR) and FGTS refunds are other situations in which workers may have resources to receive.

Lawyer Luciano Santos, 60, made the consultation on his behalf and on his father-in-law (now deceased) and received the news that both accounts have residual money. The system does not yet indicate the amount, but indicates the date to access this information and request the redemption of the amount. Economist and financial educator Edísio Freire advises on what should be done with the amount received.

“The fate will depend on the financial situation of each one. The most prudent thing is to work with priorities. If the person has debts, the ideal is that the first thing to be done is to pay them off. If not, then we have the extra expenses that arrive at the beginning of the year and, with money left over, we can buy something we want and even save part of the money for an emergency or for the end of the year”, says Freire.

Luciano was one of the lucky ones because the extra money won’t be the privilege of many people. The Bahian and content producer Ivan Mesquita shared with his more than 400 thousand followers on Instagram the frustration of not finding any money. In the video, he teaches how to carry out the consultation and already warns that, first, it is good to control the expectation. When entering his data, Ivan came across the message: “Currently you have no receivables”.

But not everything is lost. For those who were unsuccessful in consulting the Central Bank, there are other possibilities of forgotten money and other ways to get extra money at the beginning of the year. Check out:

FGTS

One of the ways to redeem funds from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is the birthday withdrawal. It allows a portion of the FGTS in the month of your birthday to be withdrawn, from the first business day of the period and up to 3 months later. The total amount to be withdrawn is a percentage that varies from 5% to 40% of the Fund’s balance. An observation is that for those who adhere to the birthday loot, the right to redeem the resources in case of dismissal without just cause is lost, and the person starts to receive only the fine on the FGTS balance.

Income Tax Refund

The Income Tax refund is the return of the amount paid in excess in the tax return. That is, if you paid less, you have a balance to pay; however, if you overpaid, you have a balance to be refunded and you can redeem it. To find out if you have an income tax refund, just access the website of the Federal Revenue, enter the necessary data (CPF, year, date of birth) with the captcha informed and click on “Consult”. The deadline for submitting the IR 2022 declaration must start in the first days of March and extend until the end of April. The first batch of refund must be paid at the end of May and the others at the end of the following months, until September.

PIS/Pasep

The Social Integration Program (PIS) is aimed at workers in the private sector, while the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is aimed at those working in the public sphere. The amount is paid to those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988, as these people contributed to the PIS/Pasep Participation Fund, which distributed the balance in the form of quotas proportional to the length of service and salary of each a. Money must be withdrawn by June 1, 2025.

There is also the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Forgotten allowances can be redeemed on the same dates as the new 2022 payment calendar, which this year will pay the benefit for the period worked in 2020. Brasil for Pasep (with final registration 0 and 1) started this Tuesday (15). Beneficiaries of both PIS and Pasep can withdraw the money until December 29.

To be entitled to the benefit, you must meet the following criteria: have received for at least 30 days of work in 2020; have worked with a formal contract in 2020; have received, on average, up to a maximum of two monthly minimum wages in 2020; be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least five years; that your employer has updated your data in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

Money that comes from Justice

Another possibility of finding forgotten money is through lawsuits. The outstanding case is the URV. In the early 1990s, with the implementation of the Real Plan, a conversion system was created through Provisional Measure No. 434/94, based on the URV (Real Unit of Value). For civil and military civil servants (from the Union, States, Municipalities and the Federal District) there was an error in the calculation of salary. The loss in remuneration can be claimed in court, through a lawsuit. It is recommended that the server consult a lawyer to find out if he is entitled to file a lawsuit or to know how to redeem the money for an action already submitted.

For other types of action, there may also be forgetfulness, especially in the case of precatories. From the moment an individual or legal entity wins a lawsuit against a public agency (municipal, state or federal) and this action involves payment of amounts in cash, the precatory is issued.

“Today, precatories are paid individually, directly to creditors and this reduces the chance of ‘forgetting’ that money. Before, we had several creditors to be paid in a single precatory. There were many collective processes, even mediated by unions, in which many people were not so involved or even died without the process being concluded. So it’s worth the consultation to see if you have any money left aside”says lawyer Ilana Campos, a specialist in Administrative Law.

According to the lawyer, for precatories, there is a period of 2 years to redeem the money. If the deadline is not met, a new precatory must be requested. To find out if there are precatories to be received, just consult the website of the Court of Justice. Or the distribution sector of the forums.

How do I know if I have ‘forgotten money’?

The Values ​​Receivable System can now be consulted at the following internet address: https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/. Simply inform the CPF or CNPJ and the date of birth of the person or the date of opening of the company. If you have amounts receivable, the user will be informed of the date and period to consult and request the redemption of the existing balance. In order to proceed with the process, you will need to be registered on the federal government’s Gov.br platform.

The amounts derive from: current or savings accounts closed with available balance; fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank; capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and unsolicited resources relating to terminated consortium groups.

It is important to be careful with possible scams applied by those who want to take advantage of the novelty to deceive other people. The BC emphasizes that the consultation is made exclusively through the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/. “We will NOT send links and NOBODY is authorized to contact you on behalf of the Central Bank or the Values ​​Receivable System,” the Central Bank explained.