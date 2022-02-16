‘He only had joy when Neymar came in’

Messi missed a penalty and didn’t have a good performance in Paris’ 1-0 victory over Real Madrid, for the Champions

Lionel Messi still unable to score with the shirt of the PSG. This Tuesday (15), he had another poor performance and missed a penalty during the 1-0 victory for his team over Real Madrid, in the round of 16 of the Champions. And, as always happens, the Catalan media fell on the ex-barcelona.

According to the newspaper Sport WorldMessi “did not go down well” at Paris and is “very far” from what he demonstrated with the shirt blaugrana.

“Messi is always Messi, but against Real Madrid he was ‘less Messi’. He was apathetic, giving more easy passes to his teammates than leading individual plays. Those plays that raised the fans and usually ended in a goal with his signature In Paris, this Messi who left Barcelona never appeared”, he said.

“And look how Real Madrid made things very easy for PSG today, giving several gifts so that the French team’s attack could show itself on the pitch,” he added.

About the missed penalty, the diary also recalled that the ace had never missed a penalty against the meringues in his Barça days.

Messi regrets after missing PSG penalty against Real Madrid Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

According to the vehicle, all the criticism that Messi has been receiving from the French press is well deserved, even for the expectation created by his arrival at the Parc des Princes.

“The critics gave up a little more than a week ago, but that’s all it was: a quick truce. All the expectations that his signing for PSG generated were fading, and the French press is not wrong to point the finger at him, because want to see the Messi of Barcelona, ​​the one they are not seeing in Paris”, he said.

THE Sport World also stated that the PSG shirt 30 seems apathetic and barely smiles. His only moment of joy, according to the newspaper, was when his friend Neymar entered the field in the 2nd half of this Tuesday’s duel.

“The Argentinian finally had a partner to make tables and passes that seemed impossible. But, in the end, everything they did together at Barcelona they couldn’t repeat this season at PSG, as one or the other is always hurt,” he poked. .