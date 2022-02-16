Heavy rain in Petrópolis causes floods, drags cars and causes barriers to collapse; images | Mountain Region

A heavy rain this Tuesday afternoon (15) left several points of Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio, flooded. The force of the current dragged cars and scared pedestrians and shopkeepers. Barriers were also dropped. The Civil Defense acts in the occurrences. Still no information about victims (see video above).
Due to the large volume of water, the Civil Defense moved the city to the Operational Alert Stage and triggered the first sound of the sirens of the first district, located in the neighborhoods of Alto da Serra, 24 de Maio, Vila Felipe, Campinho, Chácara Flora and Dr. Thouzet (read details below).
Cars were submerged in the Center of Petrópolis this Tuesday (15) — Photo: Reproduction social networks
Support points for welcoming residents in risk areas were also opened. So far, the accumulated rainfall reaches 113 millimeters in one hour of rainfall.
Water invades a building in the center of Petrópolis – Photo: Reproduction social networks
“Civil Defense Agents and CPTrans work in different parts of the city due to flooding due to the heavy rain that is currently affecting the city. Coronel Veiga streets (between Duas Pontes and Ponte Fones), the Center (at the Rua General Osório e Silva Jardim), at Rua Bingen, at Praça Pasteur are blocked for access”, the City Hall said in a statement.
On twitter, governor Cláudio Castro spoke about the situation in the city.
“I am in Barra Mansa with the agendas of the Government Present in Médio Paraíba, but I am aware of the damage that the rains are causing in Petrópolis. I just spoke with Mayor Rubens Bomtempo and instructed that part of the secretaries go to support the population in whatever need”.
