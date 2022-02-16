Heirs of deceased taxpayers will receive ‘forgotten’ money in banks; know how to proceed

Heirs of a deceased person will be able to redeem forgotten values ​​in banks that belonged to the worker who died using the Central Bank system launched to identify and transfer these resources, the SVR (Values ​​Receivable System).

In a note sent to the InfoMoneythe monetary authority said that it will soon disclose the requirements for this type of operation.

Legally authorized third parties, according to the BC, are “attorneys, guardians, trustees, heirs, administrators or those responsible for a non-emancipated minor”, ​​he said in a note.

Those who fall into these categories will be able to make the redemptions according to the legislation in force in the country. The query about the forgotten balance can now be done in the system.

Find out how to make inquiries

Enter the SVR’s exclusive page: valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Then, inform the CPF or CNJP of the deceased person or the company he/she had.

If the deceased person has any amount receivable, at the time of the consultation, a date and a time range will appear to request the redemption of the existing balance. Note this date.

The rules for this type of cash redemption are yet to be released. According to the BC, all “forgotten” amounts will be returned as of March 7.

The return will be made, preferably, via Pix, the instant transaction system. If the redemption request is made without the Pix key, the chosen financial institution will contact the requester to carry out the transfer.

But be aware: the institution responsible for returning the money cannot ask for the user’s personal data or password.

Understand the SVR

The SRV allows the population to check if they have forgotten money in closed accounts with available balance or due to fees improperly charged in credit operations, for example.

The query for forgotten values ​​will be carried out in two phases. The BC calculates that there are R$ 3.9 billion in “forgotten” values ​​in financial institutions in this first stage, of 28 million CPF and CNPJ.

In total, there are BRL 8 billion — of which BRL 900,000 have already been redeemed before the suspension of the SVR.

The BC also reiterates that it does not send links or contact citizens and that no one is authorized to do so on behalf of the agency or the SVR.

“Therefore, citizens should never click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram. The citizen must not make any kind of payment to have access to the values. It’s a coup!”, warns the BC.

report of InfoMoney showed that there are already criminals using the SVR to scam unsuspecting people. See how to protect yourself.

