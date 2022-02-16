Heirs will be able to consult and redeem forgotten money – News

Families and heirs of account holders who died will also be able to locate and rescue forgotten values in financial institutions. According to the Central Bank, in the coming days, the procedures to be followed by legally authorized third parties who want to request the withdrawal of values ​​will be released. The guidance will apply to heirs, attorneys, tutors, trustees, administrators and guardians of non-emancipated minors.

The SVR (Values ​​Receivable System) started working late Sunday night (13) on the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.brand had already surpassed 66 million visits until 6 pm this Tuesday (15).

To make the query, simply enter the CPF or CNPJ and the date of birth to find out if there are any residual balances to be withdrawn. The first step of the query, in which the system informs if there are amounts receivable, can be done by entering the CPF of the deceased person.





The second stage, in which the amount available is revealed to request the redemption, cannot be carried out yet, because it requires a silver or gold login on the Gov.br portal, in the name of the account holder. The Central Bank may adopt simplified procedures to recover the money.





Redemption of values

The amounts receivable will only be known at the time of redemption, which has been staggered into three groups to avoid a bank run. The Central Bank estimates that there will be a total of R$ 8 billion to be recovered, of which R$ 3.9 billion should be released in this first stage, for more than 28 million citizens and companies.

The consultation can be made by any citizen or company at any time. However, if the system reports receivables, users were divided into three groups, based on their date of birth or the company’s founding date.

Anyone who was born before 1968 or opened the company before that year will be able to find out the residual balance and request redemption between March 7th and 11th, on the same website. The page itself will inform the time and date to request the withdrawal. If the user misses the time, there will be a repechage on the following Saturday, on March 12, from 4 am to 12 pm.

For people born between 1968 and 1983, or companies founded in that period, the deadline will be from March 14 to 18, with a recap on March 19. Whoever was born after 1984, or opened a company that year, has a deadline from March 21 to 25, with a repechage on March 26. The recaps will also take place on Saturdays at the same time, from 4 am to 12 pm.

Anyone who misses the recap Saturday will be able to request the redemption from March 28, regardless of the date of birth or creation of the company. The Central Bank clarifies that the citizen or company that misses the deadlines does not need to worry. The right to receive the funds is definitive, and the money will continue to be kept by financial institutions until the account holder requests the withdrawal.

To find out how much you will get back, you will need to be registered on the federal government’s Gov.br platform, with a silver or gold access level, which require more authentication, such as facial recognition and authorization via the bank’s application. The division of appointments was made according to the year of birth or creation of the company.

Those who are not eligible will now be able to try again from May 2, when a new phase will open on the platform, including more forgotten balances.




