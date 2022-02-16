Here are 6 gastrointestinal symptoms that could indicate infection

According to data collected by the Zoe Covid Symptom Study app, which catalogs the most common symptoms of coronavirus patients in the UK, the Ômicron variant has been causing symptoms different from those that were common in other Covid waves.

In addition to the classic symptoms, which resemble those of the flu (runny nose, stuffy nose, sneezing, fatigue and fever), the new variant greatly affects the gastrointestinal system. According to the researchers, there are six symptoms of this nature that can indicate the infection:

Nausea;

Diarrhea;

vomiting;

Abdominal pain;

Heartburn;

gases.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) With about 50 mutations and present in more than 140 countries, Ômicron is considered the most infectious variant and has been responsible for the third wave of Covid in the world.Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-1 Regarding the virulence of the strain, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example. However, although less severe, the fact that the variant spreads faster has strained healthcare systems.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-2 Therefore, knowing how to identify the main symptoms of the disease is necessary to ensure your health and that of those you love.Pixabay ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Fever, constant pain in the head and throat, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, and an elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in people infected with Omicron ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 In addition to these symptoms, it is important to be suspicious of Covid-19 infection if it presents fatigue — pointed out in studies as an early sign of Omicron variant infection and which has been confounded with other conditionsHinterhaus Productions/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Muscle aches throughout the body is also common. It is a sign that the body is trying to fight the virus.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms loss of appetite may appear. Studies indicate that this is a recurrent symptom among patients infected by the Delta and Omicron variants.DjelicS/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting are other symptoms that may arise. Although less common in Omicron, these symptoms can appear when accompanied by other signs of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell.boonchai wedmakawand/ Getty Images 0

According to researcher Tim Spector, coordinator of the study, it is important to know how to identify the symptoms, as many infected people are discarding Covid-19 because they do not have the classic signs of the disease.

“We know that the virus travels to different parts of the body. It is possible that Omicron or another variant is attacking the intestine. This would not appear in the antigen test, which looks for the virus in the nose, and may not give a positive result”, warns the specialist.