Here’s How You Can Gain Muscle Mass After 50

Gaining muscle mass is the goal of many people. For those over 50, for physical reasons related to aging, this task may seem more difficult. However, experts teach that, with a care routine with food combined with the practice of physical exercises, it is possible to increase lean mass and disposition.

Sports nutritionist Isabela Zago, a partner at the GoNutri clinic, highlights that gaining muscle mass involves energy balance. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to protein consumption and training that generate strength stimuli, such as weight training.

Sleep is another important factor because it favors metabolic processes, promoting the recovery of muscle fibers after physical activities.

Here are tips to gain muscle faster:

Here are tips to gain muscle faster:

To gain muscle mass, you need to follow a routine with regular physical activity and a diet rich in protein sources. The repetitions of the exercises should be slow, especially in the phase of muscle contraction. Thus, more effective will be the gain of muscle mass during the period of muscle recovery. Do not stop exercising as soon as you start to feel pain or a burning sensation. This is when the white fibers of the muscle begin to break down, leading to hypertrophy during the recovery period. Train three to five times a week. But, switch muscle groups. Rest is key for hypertrophy. Eat a healthy, protein-rich diet. They are responsible for the maintenance of muscle fibers and are directly related to hypertrophy. Change training regularly, every four to five weeks, to avoid muscle adaptation, which can interfere with the hypertrophy process. Don't stop when you reach the goal to avoid losing the definition you've achieved. Generally, loss of muscle mass can be seen in just 15 days without training. Maintaining a regular routine favors muscle growth. Sleep rhythm can influence the results.

Zago advises that, if possible, the person hire a personal trainer to accompany them during the exercises. According to her, it is important that they are done correctly, respecting the limits of the body to avoid possible injuries.

Crossfit can be a good option for individuals over 50 to gain muscle mass, but it should be done with guidance aligned to the individual case. “Strength and resistance activities generate hypertrophy, which helps in the development of muscles”, comments the specialist.

Body changes with aging

the nutritionist of metropolisesThaiz Brito, details that, around the age of 40, the body begins to experience a period in which there is a reduction in hormone levels, greater accumulation of fat and reduction of muscle tone.

“Individuals who have been sedentary throughout their lives will suffer this process more intensely compared to those who have always exercised”, comments Thaiz.

According to her, it is common for people in this age group to have difficulties in starting physical activities due to a drop in testosterone production. However, a healthy routine is capable of generating a virtuous circle, in which hormone levels improve, the body gains lean mass and the individual is more willing.

“For individuals who have been sedentary throughout their lives, it is never too late to start a modality that reflects on health and well-being. It is only necessary to start carefully, given the risk of injury”, says Thaiz.

Physical and mental well-being

the nutritionist of metropolises highlights that physical activities promote an increase in cardiorespiratory capacity and general well-being. According to her, regular exercise, and the consequent gain in muscle mass, helps to avoid health problems such as cancer and diabetes.

According to Thaiz Brito, the foods that directly collaborate in gaining muscle mass are proteins. In order for the individual to be able to increase lean mass, an adjustment in the amount of proteins and carbohydrates consumed throughout the day is necessary. In addition, it is important to reinforce your water intake, as muscle fibers are composed of 75 to 85% water.

“The ideal is to follow up so that the diet works in a favorable way to the goals”suggests the expert.