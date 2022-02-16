Horizon Forbidden West: Project Reveals ‘Sustainable Trophy’

Join Aloy to save nature! In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Sony announced the “Play and Plant” program, aimed at applying sustainable measures to preserve the planet. Under the initiative, for every “Reached the Daunt” trophy earned in Horizon Forbidden West by March 25, a tree will be planted in select US forests.

Sony’s community effort is inspired by the game’s sustainable narrative to unite players for a common good. By May 2022, it is estimated that 288,000 trees will be planted in risk zones, with targets for reforestation in more than 150 square kilometers of territory.

In order to collaborate on the project, players will have to solve all issues in the playable area of ​​Daunt. Obtaining the “Reached the Daunt” trophy requires completing a main quest in the set of canyons on the edge of Carja Sudom, where there are scenarios with rich ecosystems.

“We are excited to contribute to reforestation projects with the Arbor Day Foundation and doing so alongside our PlayStation community makes every tree that enters the ground more meaningful,” said Professor Kieren Mayers, Senior Director, Environment, Social and SIE Governance, to NewsDirect. “We hope to raise awareness of the importance of preserving nature and biodiversity through in-game content so that we can preserve forests in the natural world for generations to come.”

The project was revealed through a trailer, where it is possible to observe the main biomes of Horizon Forbidden West. Check it out below:

The wealth of Horizon Forbidden West

Scheduled to hit stores on February 18, Horizon Forbidden West has pleased specialized critics, especially on account of the detail in the production of scenarios. Click here to check out the title’s visuals on PS4 and PS5, and be sure to read the full review of the title. MeuPlayStation.