House approves PEC that raises age limit for appointment to higher courts to 70 | Politics

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (15), in two rounds, a proposal for an amendment to the Constitution that raises the maximum age for admission to higher courts from 65 to 70. The text goes to the Senate for analysis.

Voting was quick and lasted about 30 minutes. The proposal had the broad support of the plenary – in the second round, 416 votes in favor and only 14 against.

Last week, the text had already been approved in a symbolic vote by a special commission. Projects are submitted to a symbolic vote when there is a large majority in favor of the matter.

The proposal is a “coupled operation” between deputies from the base and the Palácio do Planalto and opens the way to benefit the appointment of allies in strategic positions in Justice.

The PEC amends seven articles of the Constitution that previously limited the age for appointment to higher courts to 65 years.. With the new wording, age limit becomes 70 for the choice of ministers:

of the Federal Supreme Court;

the Federal Audit Court;

the Superior Court of Justice;

federal regional courts;

the Superior Labor Court;

Regional Labor Courts;

civilians of the Superior Military Court.

Parliamentarians claim that the PEC is necessary to adapt the rule after the approval of the so-called PEC of Bengal, of 2015, which raised the compulsory retirement of ministers of higher courts and the TCU from 70 to 75 years.

Some deputies privately state that the change would allow, for example, the nomination to the STF of allies who would have already completed the current maximum age to be nominated. This is the case of current STJ justices Humberto Martins and João Otávio de Noronha, both 65 years old.

In the project, the author of the article, deputy Cacá Leão (PP-BA), points out that “judges and judges who turn 65 no longer have access to the courts and, because they have no prospect of career advancement, many end up asking for early retirement” .

“As a result of this scenario, the Treasury’s expenses rise and experience and moderation are lost, both necessary for a good magistrate and conquered at the expense of many years of work”, wrote Cacá Leão.