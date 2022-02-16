How much to invest per month to raise R$ 20 thousand in 2 years? – 02/15/2022

A few months ago, we made a column calculating how much it pays to invest R$ 200 per month, in which we showed the first part of the Treasury Direct calculator. Since then, some readers have asked us for simulations in the second part of the tool: the solution that shows how much to apply per month to collect a certain amount.

As every plan starts from somewhere, I decided to make the account with R$ 20 thousand. You may even have plans that involve larger amounts, but in finance it’s always good to break larger goals into small pieces so you don’t get discouraged.

Come on. How much, after all, do you need to invest per month to raise R$ 20,000? The answer depends on the public title chosen.

There are three types of bonds on the Tesouro Direto website: fixed-rate, floating-rate and inflation-linked. In Fixed-rate Treasury, the yield interest is fixed, that is, it does not change. In the video above, you can see that the Fixed Rate Treasury 2024 is paying just over 11% per year. Regardless of what happens to the economy, that will be the annual return.

As for the Selic Treasury, a floating-rate security, the yield follows the Selic rate — the basic interest rate. In other words, Treasury Selic profits decrease if the Selic falls, and increase if the Selic rises.

There is also the IPCA Treasury, which pays a fixed interest (currently just over 5% per year) plus inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), Brazil’s official index.

For the calculation, I chose the shortest fixed-rate and floating-rate options, that is, those with a very close expiration date, in 2024.

Step by step

To make the account, just enter the Treasury Direct website, click on “Securities”. Then click on “Prices and Fees” and then on “Simulate”. The tool asks if you know how much you want to invest today or how much you want to redeem in the future.

Clicking on the second option, the next question is: how much do you want to redeem in the future? I filled in with R$ 20 thousand, but you can simulate with other values.

Before showing the result, the Treasury asks two more questions. The first is if you want to make a one-time application, like investing R$10,000, and then not investing anything else; or if you want to invest every month.

The second question is whether you have an initial value. That is, are you going to start from scratch or do you have BRL 1,000, BRL 2,000 or some amount to invest?

How much to invest

In the Fixed Rate Treasury, with R$ 618.41 per month, the investor would be able to redeem R$ 20 thousand in two years. At Treasury Selic, the monthly amount is a little lower (R$ 592.50).

In the case of the IPCA Treasury, there are no such short bonds, but as an example I took the option that expires in four years, in 2026. In this case, with R$ 309.26 per month, the target of R$ 20 thousand would be reached. We show the person step by step in the video above.

How to invest every month?

It is always worth remembering that investing in Treasury Direct is not a ticket. You may not invest in certain months or change the values. To achieve good results, therefore, it is recommended to have the discipline to always apply.

Below are some tips to achieve this:

He invested close to receiving his salary so as not to run the risk of reaching the end of the month and not having money left over; Put a reminder on your Google calendar or whatever you use so you don’t forget; If more money is left over than planned in any given month, invest more by investing in the same securities or different options; And if you have no plans to use the money, leave the amount in automatic reinvestment. We explain in this video here how to do automatic reinvestment.

Did you have any doubts? Submit your question on our social media (Instagram and YouTube).