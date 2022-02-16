How to avoid and denounce the “fruit scam” at Mercadão de São Paulo

São Paulo – With aggressive sales tactics, merchants at the São Paulo Municipal Market induce customers to spend hundreds of reais on fruit. If you are a victim of the “fruit scam”, revealed by the metropolises in January, it is possible to report it to Procon-SP and to Mercadão itself.

Consumers who are affected by the situation can complain on the website www.procon.sp.gov.br, or through the agency’s social networks. The concessionaire that manages the address also made itself available to prevent the practice – and those who feel injured should contact by email [email protected]

the fruit blow

Anyone who arrives at the Mercadão fruit aisle is soon approached by friendly attendants from the various stalls, which offer strawberries, dates, mangoes, tangerines, among other fruits.

While visitors taste the food, the merchants set up a tray, delivered already packed to the customer. At the time of payment, the shock comes: R$ 300, R$ 400, R$ 500 in fruit. The price initially informed to those who taste the delicacies is per 100 grams, not per kilo.

Fruit Strike (1) (1) Sao Paulo Municipal Market. Fábio Vieira / Metropolis Fruit Strike (5) (1) Customers claim they pay abusive prices for fruit. Some people say that few fruits exceed R$ 500. Fábio Vieira / Metropolis Fruit Strike (4) (1) On social media, visitors denounce aggressive sales tactics.Fábio Vieira / Metropolis Fruit Strike (2) (1) According to reports, consumers are only informed of the price at the time of payment, and values ​​are calculated per 100g, not per kilo.Fábio Vieira / Metropolis Fruit strike (3) There are reports of threats against customers who refused to pay the amounts charged.Fábio Vieira / Metropolis 0

On YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TripAdvisor, tourists report that they ended up being induced by the vendors at the exotic fruit stalls. So common, an Instagram profile was created that has hundreds of reports of victims of abusive practice.

In many cases, visitors say they didn’t react and ended up paying, but when they left the place they were taken by a daze when they realized the manipulation. Other people say they refused to pay and were mistreated by the attendants. They were even followed by sellers and even threatened.

denunciations

Procon reported that, in recent weeks, they have been receiving complaints from customers through their official channels and also through social networks, but did not disclose the amount. The agency says that “it is monitoring the situation” and that the places caught will be fined.

“We are monitoring sales at Mercadão, since in a Procon-SP blitz, in which the inspectors’ team identifies themselves, shows their credentials, etc., it is not possible to verify the denounced conduct”, explains Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP. .

According to the agency, it is the duty of the establishment to inform the consumer about the price of the products before making the purchase, and the articles offered for tasting without the customer asking for it are considered free samples and cannot be charged.