How to consult PIS 2022? See how to check PIS balance by CPF and telephone

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022 is in progress, but the beneficiaries still have a lot of trouble receive the PIS and are full of doubts.

In addition to doubts about date of PIS 2022, PIS 2022 calendarup to PIS/Pasep consultation it’s hard to do.

See below how consult PIS 2022 It is like consult PIS by phone number.

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

Who can receive PIS 2022? How do I know if I am entitled to PIS?

For be entitled to PISthe worker needs:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS/Pasep 2022 Table

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants. THE PIS 2022 table you can see below:

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Consult PIS 2022

THE Federal Savings Bank already released the PIS 2022 consultation. THE Query to the salary allowance of the Social Integration Program (PIS) in 2022 for some beneficiaries happens as follows:

Consult PIS by phone number

According to the ministry, since January 22, it is possible to consult if the PIS is enabled in the Digital Work Card or not GOV.BR portal to find out if you are entitled, what is the value of the salary bonus, the date and the respective bank of receipt.

THE central Hello Workertelephone 158, is also available for assistance.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance check is on the page Consult your Pasep. There is also the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

Phone to find out about PIS: see how to check PIS over the phone

It is also possible consult PIS by phone. THE telephone to consult the PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Citizen Customer Service), the 0800 PIS Box.

Payment PIS/Pasep 2022; Be careful not to lose

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules to PIS 2022 withdrawal. Learn how not to lose the benefit: