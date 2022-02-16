How will the logistical and cost difficulties affect Suzano (SUZB3) and Klabin (KLBN11) in 2022?

After the announcement of the fourth quarter results of Suzano (SUZB3) and Klabin (KLBN11), two of the main pulp and paper players in the country, the sector indicates short-term difficulties related to costs and logistics, even with the increase in the price of products promoted by both companies.

According to Suzano, the increase in price specifically for pulp has been favored by low inventories and delays in starting commercial operations of new plant projects in Latin America.

On the other hand, the company claims that there was an increase in raw material costs and logistical bottlenecks caused by the omicron variant of Covid-19 and by strikes in buying countries.

Meanwhile, Klabin even noted in its balance sheet that it had “low expectation of normalization in the short term in logistics” and Suzano reported that “the context of logistical restriction in 2022 remains challenging”.

bottlenecks must follow

Ilan Arbetman, research analyst at Ativa Investimentos, said that the logistics bottlenecks seen in 4Q21 will be repeated in 1Q22.

According to him, in the presentation of the latest balance sheet by Suzano, he was informed that Chinese ports are operating in a closed circuit, where no one leaves, no one enters, to control the spread of covid-19, generating an operation delay: “This is a cost in the veins ”.

The analyst also sees a reflection on railways, operating with more breaks. “All logistics have to be rethought,” he says. And this will have to be further investigated due to greater demand in Europe and North America.

“Relocating part of the production of a very large operation, with high values ​​and loads, as in China, with freight and insurance contracts, is very difficult”, he says.

Arbetman sees that the issue can only be better addressed in the second half of the year.

Oil present in several stages of the chain

As far as production costs are concerned, there is an important issue for 2022: rising energy and oil prices.

Oil, for example, is at various stages of the paper and pulp chain, from vehicles operating in the extraction of wood, through loading, use of gas in industrialization to ocean transport ships.

“Energy and oil costs right now are pressing. It had already put pressure on the sector in the fourth quarter. In the short term, it is not possible to escape”, he evaluates.

According to the analyst at Ativa Investimentos, this can be seen in the cash cost of both Klabin and Suzano: “It is very difficult to disassociate this from the price of inputs”. These costs will have a strong impact on the chain in the first half of 2022.

“In the second half of the year there may be dissipation of these costs”, he evaluates. “We are in a strong American and European (demand) scenario. There are signs of improvement in the Chinese market. The devalued real also mitigates the increase in costs”, he says, since the companies’ product offers are in dollars.

new factories

This year, new pulp and paper mills should come into operation, putting pressure on prices.

LD Celulose, a joint venture formed between Dexco (ex-Duratex) (DXCO3) and the Austrian group Lenzing, for example, is 90% ahead of the works on the plant in Indianópolis, in the Triângulo Mineiro – the factory will be able to produce 500 thousand tons of soluble cellulose per year.

“The increase (of new factories) will occur in a more dissipated way than we expected”, he says. Ilan Arbetman recalls that the start up from Bracell last year was an example of where not everything went as expected.

Role has changed in the pandemic

In terms of paper, two factors draw attention under the direct influence of the pandemic. The corrugated paper, responsible for the packaging used in e-commerce and deliveries, 75% of it is recycled.

The closing of trade due to social isolation substantially dropped the collection of paper for recycling. But the situation tends to normalize.

Writing and printing paper, on the other hand, fell due to the adoption of the home office and the accelerated digitization caused by the pandemic. In this item, it is not known for sure whether consumption will return to previous levels.

“In 4Q21, paper and packaging performance was more comfortable. The demand was very high in the pandemic. Now we see a normalization. We see companies putting technology and efficiency into the process”, says the analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

“At this moment, the industry is also moving from cardboard to paperboard, as in the case of Klabin, which is putting two new machines (at the Ortigueira unit, in Paraná) to operate in this segment”, he explains.

Long-term scenario has several challenges

In a long-term global scenario released on the 13th on the paper and cellulose sector, Bradesco BBI points out that global prices of forest land and wood continue to increase even at a faster pace than expected.

The bank sees growth in competition from the use of wood by other economic segments, such as the construction industry, biofuels and plastic replacement.

Those who own forestry assets have an advantage, like Suzano and Klabin. Suzano executives, in line with this issue, even mentioned in the 4Q21 balance sheet presentation of the company that it has been increasing its forest base and bringing it closer to the industrial units, aiming at future cost reduction.

However, the Bradesco BBI document points out that planting to meet pulp production is not a simple factor, due to the cost of land, logistics and environmental risks.

