Hubble photo shows 3 colliding galaxies more than 680 million light-years away

The Hubble Space Telescope has recorded three galaxies colliding almost 682 million light-years away, towards the constellation Cancer. The image reveals tumultuous star-forming regions, as well as a central region obscured by a thick cloud of dust.

Discovered in 1896 by French astronomer Stéphane Javelle, IC 2431 is the result of three galaxies in an ongoing collision. The image reveals a tumultuous region of star formation and some tidal distortions caused by the gravitational interaction of the three galaxies.

The object IC 2431 is 681 million light-years away from Earth (Image: Reproduction/ESA/Hubble/NASA)

In addition, the central region of this collision appears obscured by a thick cloud of dust. Still, it’s possible to see some of the glow coming from a galaxy farther in the background, as if piercing the structure from one end to the other, said the team of Hubble astronomers.

The image is part of the Galaxy Zoo citizen science project. With the help of more than 100,000 volunteers, the work was dedicated to investigating intriguingly shaped galaxies observed by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).

In just 175, the project identified 900,000 galaxies — something professional astronomers would take years to achieve. “Further Galaxy Zoo projects have included the largest studies of galaxy mergers and tidal dwarf galaxies,” added the Hubble team.

Source: ESA/Hubble