Hyundai Creta gets more expensive again and old model suffers more

Gone are the days when buying a compact SUV in Brazil for less than R$100,000 was common. Except for a few rarities like the Fiat Pulse, the entry-level SUVs are well above six figures. Proof is the Hyundai Creta, which has gone through its fifth consecutive price increase since launching in August 2021.

To make Crete’s predicament even worse, the old-looking Action 1.6 entry model was the most affected. It went from R$102,990 to R$106,490, representing an addition of R$3,500 to its final price. It is the largest in the compact SUV range. It is worth mentioning that it is the only one with a 130 hp 1.6-liter aspirated engine and 16.5 kgfm of torque.

The new generation had more moderate and equal increases in practically all versions. The Comfort, Limited and Ultimate models cost R$1,300. The Ultimate, the top of the line with a 1.0 turbo engine, had its price readjusted at R$ 1,800. With that, the price of the new Creta hovers between R$ 116,990 and R$ 163,990.

It is worth remembering that the Comfort, Limited and Platinum versions are equipped with a 1.0 T-GDi three-cylinder turbo engine with 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm of torque. The Ultimate, on the other hand, features the old 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 166 hp and 20.5 kgfm of torque. Every Hyundai Creta sold in Brazil, including the old Action model, has a six-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai Creta: prices and versions

Action 1.6 (old generation) – BRL 106,490

Comfort TGD-i – BRL 116,990

Limited TGDi – BRL 131,490

Platinum TGDi – BRL 148,490

Ultimate 2.0 – BRL 163,990

