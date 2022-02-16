Hyundai Creta gets more expensive in February

The Hyundai Creta had a price increase in February, with an increase of up to R$3,500, starting at R$106,490 in the Action version, which is the old generation of the compact SUV, with a previous price of R$102,990 and an increase of R$3,500.

The new generation went from R$115,690 to R$116,990 in the Comfort version, up from R$1,300. At Limited, the New Hyundai Creta goes from R$130,190 to R$131,490, the same increase of R$1,300.

The Hyundai Creta Platinum went from R$146,690 to R$148,490, an increase of R$1,800. Finally, the top-of-the-line Ultimate jumped from R$162,690 to R$163,990, an additional R$1,300.

Equipped with a Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine with 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm, it has a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

However, the Hyundai Creta has another option in its new generation, the Smartstream-G 2.0 with 157 horsepower in gasoline and 167 horsepower in ethanol, with 19.2 kgfm in gasoline and 20.6 kgfm in ethanol.

The same six-speed transmission is used, as shared with the previous generation, materialized in the Creta Action, which has a Gamma 1.6 Flex engine with 123 horsepower on gasoline and 130 horsepower on ethanol, delivering 16.0 kgfm in gasoline and 16.5 kgfm in ethanol.

This engine is being abandoned by Hyundai, no longer present in the HB20 line or in the new generation of Creta. So, either the brand adds the 1.0 TGDI to the old model, or takes it off the line at once.

As Kia Motors should do, the Gamma 1.6 no longer meets the requirements for efficiency and emission, leaving space for Hyundai-Kia to further explore the Kappa 1.0 TGDI and other more modern engines.

Hyundai Crete 2023 – Prices