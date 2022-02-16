‘I didn’t think twice’; video

Last Sunday, 6, while walking with friends on the edge of a frozen river in Rossosh, in the Voronezh Oblast region of western Russia, an elderly woman named Galina Voskovykh, 65, heard the cry of a husky dog. Siberian.

Woman jumps into river to rescue dog trapped in ice. (Photo: Instagram/@kolbina_olga_imperium)

Without thinking twice, the woman undressed – leaving only her underwear – and jumped into the water to rescue the dog.

Because there was a layer of ice in the water, the dog could not move, so the woman used her body to break it, allowing the animal to pass.

“There was a husky stuck in the water near the shore and he couldn’t get through the ice to get back on land. I didn’t think twice, I undressed and jumped into the water,” Galina told Gazeta.Ru.

When they reached the bank, Galina took the husky for a short run to warm up and avoid hypothermia.

The woman helping the puppy out of the river. (Photo: Instagram/@kolbina_olga_imperium)

The action was only possible because the Russian was in the habit of swimming in the icy water, but because of the pandemic it had stopped. Because her body was trained to stay at low temperatures, she was able to jump into the river to save the little animal.

Images of the rescue went viral on social media and, she said, not all comments on the video were positive – some saying her rescue was “dangerous” and “stupid”.

But she didn’t care, because despite having some cuts and bruises, she managed to save him.

“No, I don’t consider myself a hero. I think anyone would do the same,” Galina said.

Check out:

And that wasn’t the only hero to save a dog from freezing temperatures. In late January, a man also stripped down to his underwear to save a puppy that had fallen into frozen lake Kalmius in Donetsk, Ukraine.

Look:

Our admiration for people who are capable of anything to save a being in trouble.

See too:

Dogs addicted to BUBBLE PLASTIC and more at Jornalzinho Amo Meu Pet