I have many bouts of pain in the left side of my chest. What can it be? – 02/15/2022

Inevitably, the first connection we make is with a heart attack or some other heart problem. On the other hand, there are several conditions that can cause pain on the left side of the chest, such as esophagitis, gastritis, pneumonia, pulmonary thromboembolism, anxiety and even bone-muscular pain caused by a heavier workout, or a bad way. Therefore, it is extremely important to seek medical help at the moment you are feeling the discomfort.

When contacting the health professional, various tests will be requested, such as electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and chest x-ray. In addition, laboratory tests should also be performed, such as cardiac enzyme tests to rule out acute myocardial infarction and abdominal ultrasound and colonoscopy. Once this is done, the doctor will have the diagnosis and will be able to indicate the best treatment in order to prevent the symptom from appearing again.

It is important to know that, in general, the chest pain that is most related to a heart attack does not come alone. Other symptoms come along, such as pressure in the middle of the chest that radiates to the left arm, right arm, or both sides. The pain can also reach the neck region and is accompanied by sweating and malaise.

And you can prevent this symptom from appearing when it is related to bone-muscular or heart pain. The main thing is prevention. Regarding muscle problems, the most appropriate thing is to avoid a sedentary lifestyle. So, perform physical activities regularly and without excesses and don’t forget to stretch.

As for cardiovascular diseases, in addition to being essential to practice physical exercises, diet cannot be neglected. Therefore, it is necessary to follow a balanced diet, that is, low in fried foods, fats and soft drinks, and richer in fiber, grains, such as almonds, Brazil nuts, vegetables and legumes. And, of course, consult your doctor periodically.

Sources: João Vicente da SilveiraPhD in cardiology and physician at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo (SP); Paulo Negreiroscardiologist and medical coordinator at Hospital Marcelino Champagnat, in Curitiba (PR); Ricardo Pereiracardiologist and professor at UFC (Federal University of Ceará), working in the cardiology service of HUWC (Walter Cantídio University Hospital), in Ceará, which is part of the Ebserh Network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

