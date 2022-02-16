Ibovespa closes at its highest level in 5 months, after signs of easing tensions in Ukraine | Economy

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, closed up 0.82%, at 114,828 points, this Tuesday (15), with international relief in fears that Russia was about to invade Ukraine. This was the highest closing level for the stock market since September last year.

With this Tuesday’s result, the stock market accumulates an advance of 2.39% in the month and 9.55% in the year. See more quotes.

The drop in oil and iron ore prices held back an even greater advance in the index, which was pressured by Petrobras and Vale. At the other end, Banco do Brasil’s jump, after a better-than-expected result, stands out.

The dollar closed at R$5.21, the lowest since September 6, 2021.

On the international stage, Russia withdrew some of the troops carrying out military exercises from regions bordering Ukraine and sent the soldiers back to their bases. However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a temporary sign of some sort of significant pullback.

On the domestic agenda, the General Price Index-10 (IGP-10) accelerated to 1.98% in February, after having advanced 1.79% in the previous month, under the weight of commodities and wholesale fuels.

Market participants have attributed the performance of the real to the perception that Brazil is attractive for new flows of foreign money, with the high level of basic interest rates increasing the profitability of the local fixed income market.

The more new foreign flow into the local equity market, the greater the dollar supply and therefore the more downward pressure on the US currency.