ICU occupancy for covid-19 tends to fall for the first time in 2022

The occupation of beds in intensive care units (ICU) for covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS) showed a downward trend for the first time this year, according to a technical note released this afternoon (15) by the Covid-19 Observatory. from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Since the end of 2021, the explosion of cases caused by the Ômicron variant has progressively increased the demand for hospitalization spaces, putting pressure on the SUS in several states and the Federal District.

According to Fiocruz, in the analysis carried out based on data from February 14, the number of states with more than 80% of ICU beds occupied fell from nine to four. The researchers consider that the situation is of critical alert when the SUS has less than 20% of beds available for critically ill patients with covid-19.

“Advances in the vaccination campaign were fundamental in order to prevent greater numbers and percentages of critical and severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths. However, we cannot ignore that the risks of setbacks remain. , says Fiocruz. “Vaccination is the most potent weapon we have to face the pandemic.”

alert zone

Rio Grande do Norte (80%), Pernambuco (81%), Mato Grosso do Sul (85%) and Federal District (99%) remain in the critical alert zone, while Tocantins (64%), Piauí (77%) , Espírito Santo (79%), Mato Grosso (72%) and Goiás (72%) fell to the intermediate alert zone, with a variation between 60% and 80% of occupied beds.

Fiocruz also informs that 15 states registered at least five percentage points of fall in the occupancy rate of beds. Even so, 14 states remain in the intermediate alert zone: Rondônia (74%), Acre (63%), Pará (63%), Alagoas (60%), Sergipe (61%), Bahia (70%), São Paulo (66%), Paraná (71%) and Santa Catarina (71%), in addition to the states already mentioned.

The other federative units are outside the alert zone, with less than 60% of ICU beds occupied. The exception is Roraima, which was not included in the analysis due to the high volatility of percentages, as it has only 27 beds available.

“Although some bed occupancy rates are still very high, the perception that the cooling of the great wave of cases caused by Ômicron, felt in epidemiological data, is beginning to be reflected in the decrease in the occupancy of ICU beds is encouraging. Tracking rates over the next few weeks should provide a more conclusive view,” the researchers say.

Fiocruz’s technical note also informs that seven capitals are in the critical alert zone: Rio Branco (80%), Natal (estimated percentage of 84%), João Pessoa (81%), Rio de Janeiro (81%), Campo Grande (91%), Goiânia (82%) and Brasília (99%).

Another 12 are in the intermediate alert zone. They are: Porto Velho (78%), Palmas (65%), Teresina (70%), Fortaleza (70%), Maceió (69%), Salvador (69%), Belo Horizonte (75%), Vitória (78%) %), São Paulo (64%), Curitiba (70%), Porto Alegre (63%) and Cuiabá (67%).

Five capitals were considered outside the alert zone: Manaus (54%), Macapá (52%), São Luís (49%), Recife (57%, considering only municipal public beds) and Florianópolis (49%).

Fiocruz explains that Belém and Aracaju do not have occupancy rates available, while Boa Vista only had the rate available for February 8th.