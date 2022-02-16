In 1st decision on covid, International Court files investigation – 02/16/2022

In a decision that could indicate a trend and that is being the subject of a detailed examination by jurists, the attorney general of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, decided not to proceed with investigations of possible crimes against humanity in Bolivia in 2020. But it was his explanation of the handling of complaints about covid-19 that caught the attention of diplomats, observers and jurists, suggesting the path that the Court will take in future cases involving the pandemic.

In the last two years, President Jair Bolsonaro has been the target of at least five complaints for his management of the pandemic. Last week, it was the Covid-19 CPI that delivered the result of the investigation to the Court in The Hague, asking for the opening of a formal process.

In the Netherlands, however, the decision announced this week was followed closely, as it was a first indication of how Khan could handle complaints involving Covid-19. The complaint in question was filed by the new Bolivian government, claiming that protests organized in 2020 by political groups opposing former President Evo Morales committed crimes.

It does not mean that he will adopt the same logic for other cases or in the assessment of Bolsonaro. But among jurists who follow the court, the decision is being studied with a magnifying glass.

The Bolivians’ claim was that, by establishing blockades and preventing the population’s access to health services, the protest organizers should be tried for crimes against humanity. According to them, at least 40 people died of covid-19 due to the opposition’s action, which ended up overthrowing Morales.

“It is alleged that more than 40 individuals, in need of medical oxygen and access to hospital care due to Covid-19, died as a result of the August 2020 lockdown to prevent oxygen and ambulances from reaching hospitals, and that such deaths under the circumstances constitute murder,” reads the prosecutor’s decision.

By preventing the Bolivian population from accessing public health supplies and services through the blockades, the complaint further maintained that the protesters deliberately caused other serious damage that corresponds to other inhumane acts against the population.

According to the indictment, the protesters, led by the opposition, allegedly caused “serious damage to the country’s ability to respond to the Covid-19 crisis and harm to the public, including causing deaths, by preventing the passage of medical oxygen and ambulances transporting medicines.” “.

There was also the accusation that there were allegedly “deliberate efforts by the protesters to prevent the population from having access to public health supplies and services – as a general “systematic and organized” attack against the civilian population”.

report rejected

But the Hague Attorney General’s Office rejected the argument and shelved the case. “The available information, however, does not provide a reasonable basis for believing that crimes against humanity under Article 7 of the Rome Statute were committed in Bolivia in connection with roadblocks carried out at locations across the country between 3 and 14 August 2020”, he said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, even if the protesters’ conduct is considered to amount to murder and other inhumane acts, the available information “does not demonstrate the existence of an “attack” and a “policy” against a specific population.

For jurists and Court observers, this explanation by Khan may be the key to understanding how the prosecutor will consider other cases. In the context of the pandemic, a process would only be opened if there are signs of deliberate acts of attacks against a population.

“While some groups of protesters may have acted with carelessness towards the health and well-being of those in need of timely medical treatment, the general conduct of the protesters does not reveal a clear pattern of behavior that suggests the lockdowns themselves – or relevant acts committed. in its course – were part of a deliberate campaign directed against the Bolivian population, or specifically against those particularly affected or at risk as a result of the pandemic,” concludes Khan.

According to the prosecutor, the available information does not provide a reasonable basis for believing that the alleged acts attributed to those involved in the road blocks constitute a “course of conduct against the civilian population, in accordance with an organized policy, or in the furtherance thereof, to qualify as an “attack”.

Impact on cases involving Bolsonaro?

In the Court, each case is treated in isolation and the evidence is examined independently. But the argument used by the attorney general opened a debate on how he would handle complaints against managers in the face of the pandemic, including President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Brazilian has been the subject of several complaints to the Court since 2020. If some speak of specific cases of attacks against indigenous people – which could have more chances of being examined – others argue that his government was responsible for part of the deaths in covid-19 by failing to act, allowing the virus to circulate, for cutting resources, failing to buy vaccines or disseminating disinformation.

Observers point out that the prosecutor, when shelving the Bolivian case, indicated that any complaint related to covid-19 will have to demonstrate that the suspect had the deliberate intention to use the virus against a population. Otherwise, he will hesitate to proceed with the proceedings.

In The Hague, sources also point out that the decision on Bolivia will not necessarily represent a shelving of cases against Bolsonaro. Groups advocating the opening of prosecutions believe that there are important differences between the cases and sufficient evidence that the omission in public policies was related to a deliberate policy and that it resulted in the deaths of more than 630,000 people.

There is also great hope given the possibility that Khan will use the Brazilian case to open a new phase in the Court, evaluating complaints against indigenous peoples and the destruction of the environment.