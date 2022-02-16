In Moscow, an amusement park and normal life next to the ‘Crisis HQ’ – International

MOSCOW – The streets of Moscow seem to ignore the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Right next to the Kremlin, seat of the local government, where President Vladimir Putin received on Tuesday, 15, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholzto discuss the crisis with the West, Red Square is home to an amusement park full of happy – and, apparently, carefree people.

Among carousels, ice skating rink, souvenir sales and lollipop stands, banker Alissa Wehaunaut says she doesn’t believe in the possibility of a war between Russia and Ukraine. “I don’t even think about it. I like Putin and I think he’s right,” he tells the report. According to Alissa, her family and friends think like her.

Receptionist Catarina is of a similar opinion, but avoids direct praise for Putin. “The reality is that we never took this chance of war seriously. Russia and Ukraine are just in a battle to show who is stronger. Everything will be fine in the end,” she says, in an easygoing tone. She chose not to reveal her last name.

The two interviewees talked to the reporter in Red Square, known for military parades during the years of the Soviet Union. Also in the square are the Cathedral of Saint Basil, a symbol of architecture from the times of the tsars, and the GUM gallery, formerly controlled by the Communist Party and today a shopping center with the most expensive stores of world capitalism.

Alleging Putin’s security concerns, the Russian government does not allow video interviews in the area, which is still home to the Four Seasons hotel, where President Jair Bolsonaro is staying during his official visit to Moscow.

Russia’s issues with Ukraine are secular and involve historical identity issues. Former ESPM-SP ambassador and professor of International Relations, Fausto Godoy recalls that Russian civilization was “born” in the Kiev region – today, the capital of Ukraine. “Furthermore, Ukraine is divided. Western part is pro-Europe, the other part is separatist. There is no cohesion”, highlights the former Itamaraty employee, on the delicate local geopolitical chess.

The meeting between Scholz and Putin in the Kremlin, next to the amusement park, took place this Tuesday, the 15th, the same day that President Jair Bolsonaro landed in Moscow and the withdrawal of some Russian troops from the border with Ukraine. After the meeting at government headquarters, the German and Russian leaders agreed to raise some of Moscow’s security demands.

On Wednesday, it is the Brazilian president’s turn to meet with Putin in the Kremlin. The crisis with Ukraine, however, should not be the central agenda, guided by the Itamaraty itself, as shown by the Estadão/Political Broadcast. More than trying to expand the trade balance with Russia, which is currently in deficit, the focus of Bolsonaro’s official visit is to keep the flow of fertilizers with the country open.