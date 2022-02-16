In Moscow, Bolsonaro pays tribute to communist soldiers and has a meeting with Putin

Leandro Prazeres

BBC News Brazil special envoy to Moscow

1 hour ago

Credit, EPA photo caption, Bolsonaro’s first commitment was the delivery of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin.

President Jair Bolsonaro began this Wednesday (2/16) his official program during his visit to Russia. The first appointment was the delivery of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in the vicinity of the Kremlin, seat of the Russian government. In the early afternoon, Bolsonaro will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bolsonaro’s official schedule in Moscow began around 9 am (local time). He moved on foot from the hotel in which he is staying and headed with his entourage to the place of the tribute.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument honoring the millions of Soviet soldiers who died during World War II.

Bolsonaro was received by Russian authorities and participated in the ceremony, considered a formality in official trips by heads of state.

From 1 pm (local time), the meeting between Bolsonaro and Putin is scheduled in the Kremlin. The Brazilian will be received by the Russian president after complying with a strict health protocol. Russian officials asked Bolsonaro to take up to five PCR-type exams so he could get closer to Putin during the event.

The first meeting will last approximately 20 minutes and will be attended only by Putin, Bolsonaro and their respective interpreters.

After this meeting, the two will participate in a lunch with the presence of a restricted group of members of the two governments. A joint statement made by the two presidents is also planned.

After this event, Bolsonaro will visit the Duma, the Russian lower house, the equivalent of the country’s Chamber of Deputies.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Bolsonaro was received by Russian authorities and participated in the ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

From there, he should participate in a meeting with Russian and Brazilian businessmen at a hotel near Red Square. This will be his last official engagement in Russia before he leaves for Hungary on Thursday (17/02), where he is expected to meet the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán.

Visit amid tension

The visit to Putin comes amid tensions on Russia’s border with Ukraine and fears of a Russian invasion. In recent weeks, Russia had deployed at least 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border. The move was a reaction to the possibility that the country would be included in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The United States and European countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany reacted by indicating the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia. On Tuesday, the Russian government announced the withdrawal of some troops from the region, in a signal that a deal could be possible.

The confirmation of Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow caused reactions in the US government. Behind the scenes, US diplomats expressed annoyance over the visit.

Two weeks ago, when asked about Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin, the US State Department sent a note to BBC News Brazil stating that Brazil would have a “responsibility to defend democratic principles and protect the rule-based order, and to reinforce this message to Russia at every opportunity”.