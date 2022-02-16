In Moscow, Bolsonaro pays tribute to communist soldiers and has a meeting with Putin

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • BBC News Brazil special envoy to Moscow

Bolsonaro’s first commitment was the delivery of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin.

President Jair Bolsonaro began this Wednesday (2/16) his official program during his visit to Russia. The first appointment was the delivery of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in the vicinity of the Kremlin, seat of the Russian government. In the early afternoon, Bolsonaro will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bolsonaro’s official schedule in Moscow began around 9 am (local time). He moved on foot from the hotel in which he is staying and headed with his entourage to the place of the tribute.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument honoring the millions of Soviet soldiers who died during World War II.

Bolsonaro was received by Russian authorities and participated in the ceremony, considered a formality in official trips by heads of state.

