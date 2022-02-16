Indonesia: Man undergoes surgery after inserting 2-meter nylon cable into penis

A 37-year-old man was admitted to a hospital in East Java province, Indonesia, after inserting a two-meter-long nylon cord into his penis. To remove the thread, the medical team had to perform a small cystoscopy surgery (endoscopic procedure performed in the urinary tract). The information is from UOL.

The man, who has not been identified, was admitted to the hospital emergency room complaining of pain in his lower abdomen.

After carrying out some tests, it was identified that there was a nylon thread (used in the production of jewelry) in the region of the urethra – the tube that takes urine from the bladder to the outside.

When questioned, the man said he decided to take a test while watching a pornographic video. However, he began to have difficulty urinating, and when he did, blood came out of his pee.

He also reported that it was the first time he had done so, despite consuming pornographic content on a daily basis.

So, doctors at the health unit decided to insert a catheter to encourage active irrigation of the penis and thus remove the thread. However, this maneuver had no effect and a minor surgery was required.

After the procedure, the man was hospitalized for two days and was referred for a psychiatric evaluation where he was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and paraphilia (when an individual derives pleasure from unusual sexual practices).

know more

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Hundreds of dead birds suddenly fall from the sky in Mexico

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat