inevitable or automakers’ strategy?

Three years ago, if someone called a R$60,000 car “popular”, it would certainly become a meme. At the time, the Renault Kwid, currently the cheapest car in Brazil, started at R$33,290. Nowadays, the same model has a starting price of R$ 59,890. After all, is the end of affordable cars an inevitable move or a strategy by automakers to profit more?

The concept of popular car emerged in 2008, when the federal government announced the exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) for cars with up to one thousand cylinders, that is, with a 1.0 engine. At the time, the price of a Fiat Uno Mille, for example, dropped from R$23,470 to R$21,827, with a reduction of R$1,642.90 due to the tax cut. Over the years, and the end of this incentive to the automotive industry, the figure of the popular car was disappearing.

Automotive consultant Cassio Pagliarini explains that the combination of several factors contributed to the current scenario. “There was a very high inflation of commodities – such as steel, aluminum, glass and plastic – which, as they are priced in dollars, which also increased, made the effects multiply. “

The big issue, explains Pagliarini, is that the market has not only suffered from the variation in raw material prices. If that were the only issue, the scenario could adjust with the stabilization of the crisis. He explains that the legal requirements on vehicles are increasing more and more.

“When airbags and ABS brakes became mandatory, for example, some cars were no longer produced, such as the old Uno. The same happens with current requirements. We have Proconve determinations regarding emissions, and safety measures such as stability control. Putting expensive equipment in cheap vehicles has a strong impact on prices, it is no wonder that entry-level cars on the Brazilian market start at R$60,000, which was unthinkable two years ago”, says the consultant.

Strategy that contributes to the scenario

In addition to the factors mentioned, Ricardo Bacellar, founder of Bacellar Advisory Boards and Board Member of SAE Brasil, points to another detail: the automakers’ strategy. He explains that the model of the automotive industry is focused on volume. That is, little profit is made on cheaper cars to compensate with the amount of sales. The big question is that the pandemic ended the success of this business model.

“The lack of components for the construction of cars worsened the situation, since the automakers invested in a large production of vehicles and were not able to finish them. As the industry has no volume of cars to sell and make the business profitable, it needs to bet on vehicles with higher added value, which are more profitable. This leaves popular cars aside in the sales portfolio”, says Bacellar.

In this context, the economic crisis that the country is facing only contributes to the fact that it is not interesting to put entry cars for sale, as there may not be anyone who buys it.

“Even if the situation of the components is balanced, the scenario will not change in such a simple way. We are experiencing an impoverishment of the average Brazilian. increasingly distant from the dream of buying a car”, points out Bacellar.

Automakers want structural changes

Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of Anfavea, an association of vehicle manufacturers, explains that. for this consumer impoverished by the crisis to return to being a potential customer for brand new cars, the country must undergo structural changes in tax and financing rules.

“To bring consumers who are interested in buying a brand new car back to the market, we are fighting for a more modern tax reform similar to that of developed countries. The tax represents between 40% and 50% of the value of a car, the average between developed countries is 20%. Currently, the tax takes away from the consumer the possibility of buying a car”, says the executive.

Regarding financing, Moraes explains that, according to Anfavea, there are rules that raise the cost of the transaction in Brazil. “To recover a good, for example, the bank takes years and ends up losing money. We are working to change some rules that allow the reduction of rates, so that the installments fit in the consumer’s pocket.”

And outside Brazil?

The entire world has suffered from the rising price of raw material to build cars and the shortage of semiconductors, which has led to pent-up demand and higher vehicle prices. However, in other countries the figure of a popular car, that is, accessible to the poorest classes, still exists.

The cheapest model in the United States, the Mitsubishi Mirage, starts at US$14,645, more than R$75,000 in direct conversion. However, it is necessary to remember that the American minimum wage is around US$ 1,160, that is, almost R$ 6 thousand.

In Germany, the cheapest car is the Dacia Sandero, at 8,990 euros, or R$52,679. In the country, the minimum wage is 1,672 euros, almost R$9,800.

