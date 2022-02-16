Inquiries about forgotten values ​​​​in banks reach almost 60 million, points out Central Bank

Almost 60 million individuals and companies have already consulted the system that searches for forgotten values ​​in financial institutions, informed the Central Bank (BC).

Since the opening of the website, on Sunday night (13), until 12:00 pm today (15), 59,964,368 queries were registered on the website.

Of this total, 58,806,854 queries were made by individuals and 1,157,514 by legal entities. According to the BC, 11,223,617 (18.72%) resulted in balances to be redeemed, of which 11,001,451 refer to individuals and 222,166 to companies.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read too:

BC says system that ‘hunt’ forgotten money will only work in February

Bolsonaro uses money ‘hunting’ system as his government’s trump card

Find out how to make inquiries

Enter the SVR’s exclusive page: valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Then, inform your CPF, if you are an individual; or CNPJ, for consultation of values ​​related to companies.

If you have any amount receivable, at the time of the inquiry, you will receive a date and a time range to request the redemption of the existing balance. Note this date.

On the informed date, return to the SVR website (valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br). Use your gov.br login. It is an identification that proves in the digital media of the federal government that you are you.

If you still don’t have the gov.br login, register for free on the website or through the Gov.br App (Google Play or App Store). You will need a “silver” or “gold” level registration to consult and request resources on the scheduled date and period or in the recap.

The “silver’ or “gold” level login requires a higher degree of security, which guarantees access to sensitive services, such as those provided by banks.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

After access, check the value and request the transfer. According to the BC, the “forgotten” amounts will be returned as of March 7.

The return will be made, preferably, via Pix, the instant transaction system. If the redemption request is made without the Pix key, the chosen financial institution will contact the requester to carry out the transfer.

But be aware: the institution responsible for returning the money cannot ask for the user’s personal data or password.

Calendar

The consultation can be made by any citizen or company at any time. However, if the system reports receivables, users were divided into three groups, based on their date of birth or the company’s founding date.

Anyone who was born before 1968 or opened the company before that year will be able to find out the residual balance and request redemption between March 7th and 11th, on the same website. The page itself will inform the time and date to request the withdrawal. If the user misses the time, there will be a repechage on the following Saturday, on March 12, from 4 am to 12 pm.

For people born between 1968 and 1983, or companies founded in that period, the deadline will be from March 14 to 18, with a recap on March 19. Whoever was born after 1984, or opened a company that year, has a deadline from March 21 to 25, with a repechage on March 26. The recaps will also take place on Saturdays at the same time, from 4 am to 12 pm.

Anyone who misses the recap Saturday will be able to request the redemption from March 28, regardless of the date of birth or creation of the company.

The Central Bank clarifies that the citizen or company that misses the deadlines does not need to worry. The right to receive the funds is definitive, and the money will continue to be kept by financial institutions until the account holder requests the withdrawal.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related