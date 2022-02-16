Insomnia? Discover 3 foods that may be disturbing your sleep

Food has great power in our body, and for that reason can influence positively or negatively. It’s no different when it comes to sleep, so know that there are foods that interfere with sleep. Check out 3 of them now for you to avoid and have quieter nights.

Foods that disturb sleep

The reasons why some foods interfere with sleep are because some have stimulant properties and cause insomnia, while others take a long time to be digested, and consequently make sleep unstable and restless. Anyway, this combination of factors can interfere a lot with rest, so see which foods you should avoid.

1. Chocolate

Chocolate has some interesting compounds for health, however, considering the quality of sleep, it may not be a very good option. That’s because some chocolates contain a considerable amount of caffeine, which makes us alert and delays the onset of sleep.

In addition, chocolates rich in sugar stimulate a greater release of insulin, which inhibits the secretion of some hormones important for the sleep period, such as melatonin, for example.

2. Processed meats

Processed meats in general are high in fat and sodium, so they tend to disrupt sleep. First, fat is the nutrient that takes the longest to digest, so eating this type of food close to bedtime can lead to less restful sleep.

As for sodium, it is widely known that this nutrient makes you thirsty and also contributes to fluid retention, which causes a certain indisposition. For these reasons, it is important to avoid foods that are very high in sodium.

3. Alcoholic beverages

Many people have the habit of consuming alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine in order to relax before bed. These drinks can actually reduce stress and cause drowsiness, but on the other hand, alcohol impairs REM sleep, which is the deepest and responsible for promoting greater rest.

Finally, now that you know which are the 3 foods that interfere with sleep, have moderation in consumption. On the other hand, also invest in foods that promote sleep, such as more calming teas, such as chamomile tea. In addition, if you have a lot of difficulty sleeping, look for a doctor to investigate the possible causes.