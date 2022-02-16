Instagram launches “private likes” on Stories to unburden DMs

the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, announced the arrival of a feature long awaited by users: the private like of Stories. From now on, it will be possible to send a heart to the content creator whenever you like a story, similar to what happens in the feed.

The Like Stories button is positioned between the paper plane icon (to send direct messages) and the field to enter a direct message. Only those who posted the photo or video will have access to the likes metrics, so there will be no likes counter — no need to worry about the story going flop.

❤️ Private Story Likes ❤️ Starting to roll out today, you can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM. Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people’s handles in your Stories view sheet. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/l56Rmzgnnw — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 14, 2022

Another important issue is that likes will not work like current reactions, in which an emoji is sent as a direct message to the author of the post. This practice can be a problem for those who have a lot of interaction, as the DMs inbox is full of reactions.

The social network should start displaying the warning as soon as people entered the browsing mode of Stories from this Monday (14), as part of the celebrations of Valentines Day, Valentine’s Day in the United States. To view the number of likes, the profile will need to go to the desired story view page and look for the small heart icon.

Instagram promises in 2022

According to Mosseri, the idea of ​​this feature is to offer the user one more possibility to express their support for content creators. “Also, we wanted to clean up the direct messages a little bit,” explained the executive. In the opinion of the head of Instagram, the platform remains focused on improving the exchange of messages between people with this addition.

Last week, Instagram released a set of features to help users quickly remove multiple posts and comments. The social network does some experiments to bring news, such as the possibility of relocating publications in the display of your profile. Adam Mosseri himself said, at the end of 2021, that the idea for this year was to rethink some ideas to stay competitive.

Source: Adam Mosseri