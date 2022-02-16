Intelbras (INTB3) announces purchase of solar energy company Renovigi for BRL 334 million

Intelbras (INTB3) announced the purchase of Renovigi Energia Solar, a company from Santa Catarina, for R$ 334 million, the largest acquisition in the company’s history.

Renovigi earned BRL 799.48 million in 2021 with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of BRL 49.8 million. The company is a manufacturer of photovoltaic generators founded in 2012 in Chapecó (SC).

“The acquisition will provide the company’s various sales channels and partners with a great opportunity to do business, expanding the availability of products to the local market and benefiting the entire chain.

In addition, the network of partners and installers will be expanded in an accelerated and synergistic way, reinforcing the chain of

commercialization of products of the solar line”, pointed out the company in a statement.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

She also highlighted that “these actions are part of the strategy of sustainable growth, expansion of production and commercial capacity (…) of Intelbras. The companies will maintain their independent commercial operations and synergies will be captured in the internal processes of acquisition, logistics and finance management”.

Itaú BBA highlights the transaction as positive. The bank explains that the acquisition is a big move in the energy segment for Intelbras, with the company acquiring a major competitor that will allow it to significantly grow its market share and offer solar panels to small and medium-sized businesses.

In addition, the valuation is quite attractive, with Intelbras acquiring Renovigi at a deep discount due to its implicit multiples of firm value over Ebitda (EV/Ebitda) and also in comparison with international peers.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation (performance above the market average) for Intelbras, and a target price of R$ 36.00, compared to the price on Tuesday (15) of R$ 31.43, or a potential appreciation of R$ 36.00. 14.5%.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related