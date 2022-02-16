Inter and Nubank are accused of blocking payments to Binance

the banks Inter and Nubank are being accused of blocking transfers via pix and credit card for Binance, according to customer reports. As reported by the CryptoEasy This Monday (14), complaints gained strength over the weekend, after many users were unable to buy cryptocurrencies.

According to complaints posted on platforms like twitter and Complain herethe problem occurs when sending the money from the buy bitcoins and other crypto assets for the exchange. When using an account registered in one of the aforementioned digital banks, account holders were unable to complete the operation.

There are reports of pix lock for the Binance key and uncompleted transaction, in addition to the difficulty of using the Nubank card to pay the company. Some account holders also commented that they had the transfer limit via Pix blocked when trying to pay the brokerage, especially at Inter, being prevented from carrying out operations for 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency purchases could not be completed by some customers of digital banks.Source: Unsplash

It is worth mentioning that there have already been other conflicts between banks and exchanges similar to the most recent problem, involving institutions such as Bradesco and Itau. Last year, the Santander also blocked sending money to Binance in the UK, indicating a complicated relationship between the two sectors.

Explanations

In response to some customers affected by the blockade, Banco Inter stated that it could not reveal the reasons for the action due to “banking secrecy issues”. The fintech even recommended them not to try to redo the Pix for the exchange, at the risk of having the transfer limit blocked again.

Nubank clarified, in a statement, that the action is part of a mechanism of fraud prevention on credit card purchases. The bank emphasized that the action has no relation to the segment in question, claiming to be an enthusiast of technologies such as cryptocurrencies.