iPhone 13 Defeats Galaxy S22 in Performance Tests | Cell

According to the charts released by the magazine, the iPhone 13 Pro Max ranked first in both single-core and multi-core tests in an analysis made using Geekbench 5 software, one of the most recognized for measuring smartphone performance. The A15 Bionic’s performance was even higher in machine learning analysis.

In tests using Basemark Web software, responsible for measuring speed when browsing the internet, Apple devices had twice the score. The iPhone 13 Pro Max scored 1,139 points, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra scored 578 and 552 points, respectively.

On the other hand, tests of PCMag detected that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 had a 13% increase in score with single-core and 9% in multi-core with Geekbench, compared to the analyzes made with the Snapdragon 888, present in the predecessor Galaxy S21. In addition, graphics performance skyrocketed by 20% in the analysis with the GFXBench app.