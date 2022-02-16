iPhone 6 Plus becomes vintage; and iPad 4, obsolete: know what changes

The iPhone 6 Plus and the iPad (4th generation) joined the lineup of products that Apple considers, respectively, vintage and obsolete. This change traditionally occurs due to the time of launch and commercialization of products.

The iPad in question was released in 2012. It had already stopped being officially sold by Apple, however, it has now been officially added to the company’s list as an obsolete device version.

This nomenclature is reserved for models that are more than seven years old and that are no longer marketed by the brand, which implies the risk of unavailability of hardware from Apple itself for the equipment in case it needs repairs.

The iPhone 6 Plus is now considered vintage. In practice, the title encompasses Apple products that have been in existence for more than five years and a maximum of seven years. This means that the company still does repairs, but only as parts become available.

“An important point of Apple’s smartphones and computers is the joint hardware and software design. This ends up giving the products greater longevity. I believe this fact allows the iPhone 6 Plus to still present a satisfactory performance for its owners” , says Ciro André pitzprofessor of electrical engineering and telecommunications at UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina).

Devices were innovative in their releases

At the time, the 4th generation iPad brought as a novelty the Lightning connector, a type of connection cable for the brand’s products, an aspect that was already present in the iPhone 5, announced weeks earlier.

In relation to its 3rd generation model, the iPad stood out for having graphics that were up to three times more advanced and, as expected, for having a better performance in terms of processor and speed.

The iPhone 6 Plus was launched in September 2014. It was 5.5 inches and was introduced on the same day that the first Apple Watch (smart watch) arrived in the world.

The launch price in the United States was US$ 299. Here in Brazil, the price starts at R$ 2,999.

At the time, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus stood out for having support for Apple Pay, a form of payment by approximation and digital wallet.

Check out the full list of vintage iPhone

iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

iPhone 6 Plus

See list of obsolete iPad

iPad (4th generation) wifi

iPad (4th generation) wifi + cellphone

iPad (4th generation) wifi + cellular (MM)

iPad [original]

iPad 3G

iPad (3rd generation) wifi

iPad (3rd generation) wifi + cellular

iPad (3rd generation) wifi + cellular (VZ)

iPad wifi

iPad WiFi + 3G

iPad WiFi + 4G

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G (Verizon — operator operating in the United States)

iPad 2 wifi

iPad 2 wifi + 3G

iPad 2 WiFi + 3G (Verizon)

*With information from Apple and the site MacRumors