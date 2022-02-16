Is drinking coffee every day good or bad for your health?

Coffee is a beverage consumed daily by a large part of the population. With this, it is important to know what this consumption can bring positive, but also negative for your health. In this sense, the study carried out by the American Heart Association provides an overview of this relationship.

American Heart Association study

Research carried out by the American Heart Association shows that coffee can bring both benefits and harm to our health. Such a study was carried out on 100 adults who had their sleep, heart rate, physical activity and blood sugar monitored for two weeks. As a result, these people had to either consume coffee or avoid coffee for two consecutive days within a 14-day interval.

In view of this, the results of the days when you drank more coffee indicate:

54% increase in premature ventricular contractions (abnormal and additional heartbeats);

Fewer cases of supraventricular tachycardia;

More physical activity: more than 1,000 steps a day;

Less sleep: 36 minutes less per night;

Every extra cup of coffee equates to an average of 600 more steps and 18 minutes less sleep;

Blood glucose did not change.

benefits and harm

The practice of physical activity is extremely beneficial for health in general and was something that was intensified by the consumption of coffee, being a positive point in this sense. Among the advantages of maintaining a routine with physical activity are reducing the risks of diseases such as diabetes and cancer and increasing your disposition.

On the other hand, reducing sleep time is negative, given that this reduction can bring about several psychiatric, neurological and cardiac problems. Therefore, the research presented above understands that it is difficult to reach a definitive answer on whether or not it is good to consume coffee. Finally, there must be a conscious consumption, in which each individual evaluates their reality and the effects that coffee has for them.