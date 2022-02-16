Itaú (ITUB4) can more than double earnings with rising Selic, says UBS

THE Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) can more than double capital gains because of the increase in the Selic (basic interest rate), said the UBS BB this Monday (14th).

Of BRL 5.1 billion in 2021, year in which the institution earned R$ 26.9 billionthe line would rise to R$ 12.5 billion at the end of this year, calculates the Swiss bank.

UBS BB assumes that the average balance should grow at the same rate as the growth of loans (10.5% in the guidance), while there will be a yield of 90% over the average Selic rate for this year.

The Selic average last year was 4%, while in 2022 it should be around 11%, recalls an excerpt from the report signed by Thiago Batista, Olavo Arthuzo and Philip Finch.

Itaú (ITUB4): Credit dynamics

UBS recalls that banks, in general, expect a slowdown in lending compared to last year, but notes that Itaú and Bradesco (BBDC4) “continue to point to an above-average growth rate”.

Itaú expects its loan portfolio to grow 13% in Brazil, at the midpoint of the guidance, while Bradesco is talking about an advance of 12%. Loans, highlights UBS, should grow above the corporate segment.

“Despite ongoing concerns about the potential deterioration of asset quality throughout this year, we remember the current high level of reserves (average coverage ratio of 240% in 4Q21) is favorable to face potential increases in delinquency”, he says.

Disclaimer

THE money times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.