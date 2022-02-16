Itaú launches new job site with more than 100 open positions

Itaú Unibanco launched a new website aimed at people looking for a job in the technology area. In its debut, the page already has more than 100 vacancies.

The main positions offered are to work in the data engineering and machine learning engineering team, with opportunities at full, senior or specialist level.

You are likely to also like:

C6 Bank opens 500 job openings

Itaú app goes through instability and customers complain

Itaú accelerates at the end of the year and has a 45% higher profit in 2021

The job portal gathers information for candidates through videos and employee testimonials. Users can also link their LinkedIn profile to their account to discover the ideal job. Also, if you don’t find your job, you can set up an alert to receive new opportunities.

Director celebrates launch of Itaú Carreiras website

Itaú’s Director of Technology, Estevão Lazanha, says that having all information about technology at Itaú in the same place is advantageous for everyone.

“We have constantly increased the number of employees in the technology area, a move in line with Itaú’s digital transformation. In 2021 alone, more than 2,500 employees were hired for the area […] We are always looking for people with different backgrounds, backgrounds and points of view – which promotes a wealth of thinking in our teams and contributes to the development of solutions that address the different profiles of our more than 60 million customers.” Estevão Lazanha, Director of Technology at Itaú

To learn more, go to Itaú Careers and search for the vacancy most compatible with your profile.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Itaú (disclosure).