Jeep Renegade 2022 already has 10,000 orders in 4 days

After four days, the Jeep Renegade 2022 already has 10,000 orders in the domestic market, with prices starting at R$123,990.

More expensive than the previous model, the American brand’s compact SUV summed it all up in four versions, with two engine, gearbox and traction options.

With 73,924 registrations in 2021, Renegade had an average sales of 6,100 units per month and seeks to remain one of the strongest players with a reduced portfolio.

Having two months of sales in just four days, Jeep sees that the Renegade remains on the rise after the changes presented, including the output of the E.torQ 1.8 engine of up to 139 horsepower and the 170 horsepower Multijet 2.0 diesel.

Everton Kurdejak, Jeep Commercial Operations Director for Brazil, says: “This milestone was possible not only because of everything that the New Jeep Renegade has brought from evolutions with a new design, more technology, more performance and more safety, but also because of the work of our entire network, which promoted an unparalleled launch with actions at each point of sale”.

Kurdejak adds: “We practically had a launch event at each of the 215 dealerships across the country with test-drive cars revealed and many guests invited. With the best cost-benefit and performance in the category, we have no doubt that the New Renegade will continue to deliver successful numbers”.

About the changes, Jeep explains some details that led it to focus the Renegade 2022 options on the presented configurations.

According to the brand, so far, 35% of the reservations made for the model are for the S Series and Trailhawk versions, which have all-wheel drive.

Before, the Renegade had only 10% of sales of the 4×4 version, however, it was only offered in the diesel versions, notably more expensive.

Now, the Renegade 2022 only has a GSE 1.3 Turbo engine with 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol, with a six-speed automatic gearbox in the 4×2 and nine-speed in the 4×4.